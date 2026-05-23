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After Microsoft admitted that it had stuffed too much AI into Windows 11 at the start of 2026, I knew it was only a matter of time before the company's Xbox division announced something similar.

Indeed, about six weeks after Microsoft first said it was bringing Copilot for Gaming to consoles, new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma announced that it was effectively dead. Xbox's realignment was in full effect.

As part of this shift, you'll see us begin to retire features that don't align with where we're headed. We will begin winding down Copilot on mobile and will stop development of Copilot on console. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma

I'm not much of a console gamer myself, but I do have experience with Copilot for Gaming on my Windows 11 gaming PC. I tested both Microsoft's gaming assistant and NVIDIA's Project G-Assist to see how they compare.