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Master Chief and The Weapon in Halo Infinite. These two partnered up would certainly be fitting imagery to market Gaming Copilot to players.

After nearly a full year of beta testing and a full rollout on Windows PCs and mobile devices in September, Microsoft is finally planning to release its Xbox AI assistant Gaming Copilot on consoles. Specifically, the firm is targeting "current-generation consoles," which means it's coming to Xbox Series X|S.

Microsoft made the announcement at the Game Developers Conference during a panel (thanks, GamesRadar+), confirming the publisher's intent to bring the AI helper to Xbox consoles while also noting it will continue making it available on other platforms as well.

"I'm excited to announce that later this year, we will bring Gaming Copilot to the current-generation consoles, and we will continue to bring it to more services that players are playing," said Xbox's gaming AI partner group product manager Sonali Yadav.

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"We've learned a lot this past year, and appreciate all of the feedback that we've gotten from from the community," she added, grateful for all the testing Xbox Insiders have done with Gaming Copilot across PC, mobile, and most recently the Xbox Ally gaming handheld lineup.

For the unaware, Gaming Copilot is a tool that will answer questions you have about the game you're playing, and is essentially designed to be used in lieu of a traditional game guide you'd typically search for on Google or look up on YouTube. Primarily, it's an alternative to these resources you can use to help you get past a hard gameplay puzzle or segment that you're stuck on.

However, it has some other uses as well. You can ask Gaming Copilot for game recommendations based on your play history and the genres you tend to play the most, and you can also have it display information about specific gameplay achievements or account details you'd like to review.