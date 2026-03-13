Microsoft's Xbox AI assistant Gaming Copilot is coming to consoles this year, and not stopping there — "We will continue to bring it to more services that players are playing"

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After many beta tests on Windows PCs and Xbox Ally, Gaming Copilot is coming to consoles in 2026.

Halo Infinite
Master Chief and The Weapon in Halo Infinite. These two partnered up would certainly be fitting imagery to market Gaming Copilot to players. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

After nearly a full year of beta testing and a full rollout on Windows PCs and mobile devices in September, Microsoft is finally planning to release its Xbox AI assistant Gaming Copilot on consoles. Specifically, the firm is targeting "current-generation consoles," which means it's coming to Xbox Series X|S.

Microsoft made the announcement at the Game Developers Conference during a panel (thanks, GamesRadar+), confirming the publisher's intent to bring the AI helper to Xbox consoles while also noting it will continue making it available on other platforms as well.

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