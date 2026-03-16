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In the year 2026, Nvidia and its AI department have taken over the world of AI computing. Powering corporations and the masses, Nvidia now looks to bring DLSS 5 into the homes of gamers everywhere.



“Twenty-five years after NVIDIA invented the programmable shader, we are reinventing computer graphics once again,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “DLSS 5 is the GPT moment for graphics — blending handcrafted rendering with generative AI to deliver a dramatic leap in visual realism while preserving the control artists need for creative expression.”

Announcing NVIDIA DLSS 5 | AI-Powered Breakthrough in Visual Fidelity for Games - YouTube Watch On

According to Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, “Twenty-five years after NVIDIA invented the programmable shader, we are reinventing computer graphics once again. DLSS 5 is the GPT moment for graphics — blending handcrafted rendering with generative AI to deliver a dramatic leap in visual realism while preserving the control artists need for creative expression.”

After revealing the above trailer, Jen-Hsun took center stage at GDC:

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"Computer graphics comes to life, now what did we do? We fused controllable 3D graphics, the ground truth of virtual worlds, the structured data of virtual worlds, and the generated worlds. We combined 3D graphics with generative AI and probabilistic computing.

"One of them is completely predictive, the other one, probabilistic yet highly realistic. The content is beautiful as well as controllable. This concept of fusing structured information and generative AI will repeat itself in one industry after another. Structured data is the foundation of trustworthy AI."

I am speechless, for all the wrong reasons

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nvidia) This looks like AI fan art made by someone getting ready to subscribe to ChatGPT. (Image credit: Nvidia) Ah, that's better.

During the entirety of the trailer, all I kept thinking was “That looks exactly like the first AI image I made.” In some instances, it did make the current-looking image more realistic and pleasant to look at. Again, sometimes.

In terms of environments, the difference was night and day, especially during the Starfield shots during the game’s opening tutorial. The lighting effects presented were uncanny in terms of their realism, but that’s where the uncanny stopped to benefit, and instead, began to haunt me.

I mean, I think Resident Evil: Requiem speaks for itself when you look at Grace Ashcroft. They turned her into some anime waifu AI garbage that you see when people “fix” the character models to look sexier. The image is completely and utterly changed from the original presentation into something unrecognizable by comparison.