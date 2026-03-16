Bethesda's Todd Howard says NVIDIA DLSS 5 in Xbox's Starfield is "amazing" — everyone else is calling it uncanny AI slop

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NVIDIA's upcoming DLSS 5 tech has been received very negatively, but Todd Howard likes it in Starfield.

An example of what NVIDIA DLSS 5 looks like in a scene from Xbox and Bethesda&#039;s 2023 RPG Starfield.
One of the opening scenes in Xbox's Starfield with DLSS 5 on. Do you think the faces of the NPCs look uncanny? The internet definitely does. (Image credit: NVIDIA)

On Monday afternoon, GPU manufacturer and leading graphics innovator NVIDIA officially announced DLSS 5 at the ongoing Game Developers Conference (GDC), and boy oh boy has it proven to be quite controversial. The latest version of the company's Super Resolution tech — exclusive to NVIDIA's RTX 50-series GPUs — uses AI to render photorealistic lighting and enhancements and then adds them to a scene, and is intended to make the games you play look more natural and high-fidelity.

The problem? In nearly all of the screenshots and footage we've seen from NVIDIA of DLSS 5 running in existing titles like Resident Evil Requiem and Hogwarts Legacy, the technology makes some aggressive changes to character skin and facial appearance in particular, to the point where comment sections across social media are flooded with comparisons to the generative AI beautification filters you'll find in smartphone apps.

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Hands-On With DLSS 5: Our First Look At Nvidia's Next-Gen Photo-Realistic Lighting - YouTube Hands-On With DLSS 5: Our First Look At Nvidia's Next-Gen Photo-Realistic Lighting - YouTube
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