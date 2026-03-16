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One of the opening scenes in Xbox's Starfield with DLSS 5 on. Do you think the faces of the NPCs look uncanny? The internet definitely does.

On Monday afternoon, GPU manufacturer and leading graphics innovator NVIDIA officially announced DLSS 5 at the ongoing Game Developers Conference (GDC), and boy oh boy has it proven to be quite controversial. The latest version of the company's Super Resolution tech — exclusive to NVIDIA's RTX 50-series GPUs — uses AI to render photorealistic lighting and enhancements and then adds them to a scene, and is intended to make the games you play look more natural and high-fidelity.

The problem? In nearly all of the screenshots and footage we've seen from NVIDIA of DLSS 5 running in existing titles like Resident Evil Requiem and Hogwarts Legacy, the technology makes some aggressive changes to character skin and facial appearance in particular, to the point where comment sections across social media are flooded with comparisons to the generative AI beautification filters you'll find in smartphone apps.

DLSS 5 seems to effectively homogenize the way individual characters across games look, eliminating nuance from art direction and applying some universal standards (more pronounced laugh lines and fuller lips for young female characters, more and deeper wrinkles for older characters, etc.).

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As a result, the overall reception to the technology thus far has been extremely negative, and many believe most developers won't even want to support it in their games. One big-name dev, though, was excited to see DLSS 5 running in their game: Todd Howard, game director and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios.

Howard had this to say about how DLSS 5 looks in Bethesda's latest game, Xbox's Starfield: "When they showed us DLSS 5 and we got it running in Starfield, it was amazing how it brought [it] to life. We've played it; we can't wait for all of you to do so as well."