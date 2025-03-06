Intel just announced its "most powerful lineup of commercial AI PCs ever" at Mobile World Congress 2025. Powering those PCs are the company's newest processors, which now include the Intel Core Ultra 200U, 200H, 200HX, and 200S, as well as the Intel Core Ultra 200V series.

The list is especially of note today because it marks the expansion of Intel Core Ultra Series 2 to include devices with Intel vPro.

With all the new chips on the way, Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors with vPro will be available across laptops, desktops and workstations.

Intel vPro is a business computing platform. PCs with the vPro brand have vPro-enabled CPUs and have to feature certain specs for management, security, and performance.

RELATED: What is Intel vPro?

“2025 is a pivotal year for PC refresh, and with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors, we’re delivering the most advanced commercial systems to date,” said David Feng, vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Client Segments at Intel. “Our AI PC processors cater to every form factor – from thin-and-light productivity devices to high-performance workstations – all backed by Intel vPro, which sets the industry standard in business computing with unmatched manageability and security.”

Intel expanded its commercial portfolio at MWC 2025, including the introduction of the Intel Core Ultra 200V. (Image credit: Intel)

Intel states that its new Intel Core Ultra 200V series chips are designed to enable over 20 hours of battery life. That figure will vary in real-world usage, but Intel sharing it indicates a commitment to extended battery life in PCs featuring the new processors.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Notably, Intel's press materials for the Intel Core Ultra 200V show a Copilot+ PC logo, which is good news for those who value the exclusive features available to those devices.

Processors from the newly broadened range of Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors have a range of release dates.

Intel Core Ultra 200V processors with the Intel vPro platform are available now. Intel Core Ultra 200U, 200H, 200HX, and 200S processors will ship in late March.

Over 150 devices from more than 10 PC makers will be powered by the new Intel processors. Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft all have devices with the new Intel vPro chips on the way.

Intel Core Ultra Series 2 benchmarks

Intel shared promising performance benchmarks for its new Core Ultra Series 2 processors. (Image credit: Intel)

Intel shared some information about the performance of its new processors, but not the raw scores. Instead, we have relative performance of some of the chips when compared to specific processors from AMD and Intel.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265U is up to 1.13x better on the Geekbench 6.3 multi core test than the Intel Core Ultra 7 165U, according to Intel.

The Intel Core ultra 265H sees up to a 1.29x improvement over the Intel Core Ultra 165H in that same test.

Compared to a four-year-old Intel Core i7-1185G7, the Intel Core Ultra 7 265H is up to 2.42x better in the Geekbench 6.3 multi core test.

That may seem like an out-of-date chip to compare the new processor against, but it gives commercial customers a clear comparison. Additionally, some business users may not update PCs as frequently as enthusiasts.

A chart shared by Intel shows the Intel Core Ultra 7 265H outperforming the Intel Core Ultra 7 165H, AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360, and Snapdragon X Elite-X1E-80-100 in several tests.

Regarding battery life, Intel shared a quote from a "leading multinational conglomerate." While we don't know who the praise is from, it is quite high.

"The Intel Core Ultra 7 268V processor offers performance and battery life comparable to ARM processors, while maintaining the industry leading stability, manageability, and compatibility that enterprises have come to rely on," said the conglomerate.

We'll have to see how the processors stand up in real-world testing, but Intel's figures are promising.