Everything I know about Intel Nova Lake, presumably labeled as Core Ultra Series 4.

Nova Lake is a codename for future generations of Intel processors for desktop PCs and laptops, following the usual "Lake" pattern as its predecessors.

Meteor Lake represented a shift to a new naming system for Intel chips, which began with Core Ultra Series 1 mobile processors, including the Core Ultra 7 155H found in HP's highly rated Spectre x360 14 (2024) laptop.

Now, Arrow Lake covers the current generation of Core Ultra Series 2 desktop processors, such as the efficiency-focused Core Ultra 9 285K, while Lunar Lake is the codename for its mobile counterparts, like the Core Ultra 7 258V in the phenomenal HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 (2024) laptop.

So far, everything I know about Nova Lake is based on speculation, leaks, and rumors, aside from a confirmation from Intel regarding its codename. Still, this future generation will likely follow upcoming Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" mobile processors, with Intel positioning Nova Lake as Core Ultra Series 4.

Nova Lake -S Xe3 + Xe4+ not /June 4, 2025

Intel's Arc graphics in Nova Lake-S (desktop) processors are rumored (according to reliable leaker @jaykihn0 on X) to use a combination of next-generation Xe3 (codenamed Celestial) and its future successor Xe4 (Druid) tiles on the system-on-chip (SoC), the former handling real-time graphics rendering and the latter dedicated to display and media.

An Intel slide with #NovaLakeU, #NovaLakeS, #WildcatLake, P-Only #BartlettLake:https://t.co/jarPQM3gXq https://t.co/FomaIQX50C pic.twitter.com/lHUVECxgOeJune 2, 2025

The remaining mobile processors are rumored (by InstLatX64 on X) to be Nova Lake-U for low-power devices, Nova Lake-H for high performance , and Nova Lake-HX for maximum performance enthusiast devices, usually gaming laptops.

Otherwise, Nova Lake-S and Nova Lake-SK represent desktop PCs, which could shift to a new socket, despite Core Ultra Series 2 recently adopting LGA1851, but there isn't any concrete evidence in one way or the other. As more information develops, this page will update to reflect confirmations or disprovals of previous rumors, and coverage of any new information.