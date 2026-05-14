Forza Horizon 6 is the biggest and most ambitious game in the series, and while it will continue to evolve over the coming years, there's still so much to do from launch.

Alongside collecting all 15 Barn Finds, Forza Horizon 6 also has 9 Treasure Cars. They're similar in idea, in so much as they're hidden and you have to go find them, but executed differently from the Barn Finds.

There's also less surprise because you're told what the car is and given a visual clue where to find it as soon as you've revealed enough of its region. But I've already found them all, so I can help you on your way.

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What are Treasure Cars in Forza Horizon 6?

They're a little dirty when you find them, but a quick wash and they're ready to go! (Image credit: Windows Central)

Treasure Cars are hidden cars in the different regions of the Forza Horizon 6 map that you can go and find by following a little postcard with a clue on it. There's also only one car per region.

They're all great cars to add to your collection (and get the achievement for finding them all), but they're not quite as exotic as the Barn Finds.

There are no progression-based requirements to unlock the Treasure Cars. As you explore the map and reveal the regions, you'll be notified when you're able to go and find the cars, and the clue will be made available to you.

All 9 Treasure Car locations in Forza Horizon 6

Here are all 9 of the Treasure Cars, their region, and a handy map location so you can go and pick them up.

1991 Nissan Figaro - Tokyo City

(Image credit: Windows Central)

You'll find the Nissan Figaro parked at the side of the road about halfway between the two large bridges connecting the industrial area with the main part of Tokyo City.