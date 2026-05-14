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Forza Horizon 6 Barn Finds: All 15 locations and unlock guide (spoiler-free)

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Barn Finds are back in Forza Horizon 6 and I've found them all so you don't have to.

An in-game photo from Forza Horizon 6 showing a Subaru BRZ Forza Edition parked outside one of the Barn Find locations.
Barn Finds are back with Forza Horizon 6, and here's where you'll find them all. (Image credit: Windows Central)
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Disclaimer

Looking for all of the Forza Horizon 6 Barn Find locations? This guide covers how to unlock all 15 of the special hidden cars. To protect the experience for players, this is a spoiler-free guide; car identities will be added after the general release on May 19.

Forza Horizon 6 continues the series' trend of having special Barn Find cars d