Forza Horizon 6 Barn Finds: All 15 locations and unlock guide (spoiler-free)
How Tos
By Richard Devine published
Barn Finds are back in Forza Horizon 6 and I've found them all so you don't have to.
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Disclaimer
Looking for all of the Forza Horizon 6 Barn Find locations? This guide covers how to unlock all 15 of the special hidden cars. To protect the experience for players, this is a spoiler-free guide; car identities will be added after the general release on May 19.
Forza Horizon 6 continues the series' trend of having special Barn Find cars d