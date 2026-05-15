Forza Horizon 6 hits over 170,000 concurrent Steam players after the $120 early access launch, and is still riding high

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Forza Horizon 6 is quickly proving to be one of 2026's biggest hits, even in Early Access, as over 170,000 players flock to it on Steam, eager to play the series' most ambitious entry yet

Modified white Honda car with custom wheels parked among colorful cars in a lot beneath an overpass, conveying a lively, urban auto-show vibe.
Get ready to race to 1st place in Forza Horizon 6. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Forza Horizon 6, the latest entry in Microsoft's Forza Horizon racing series, has launched today on Xbox and PC, a few days ahead of its May 19, 2026, launch via Early Access for players who purchased the Premium Edition or Premium Upgrade.

In just half a day after it rolled out on early access, the game is already striking a chord with the gaming industry as critics lavish it with praise, and fans are flocking to it in droves on Steam.

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SteamDB interface showing player statistics for a game. Current players: 171,322. Graph indicates a steady increase. Twitch stats listed below. Dark theme.
Forza Horizon 6's rapidly rising concurrent player base on Steam.(Image credit: Steam)