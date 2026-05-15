Forza Horizon 6, the latest entry in Microsoft's Forza Horizon racing series, has launched today on Xbox and PC, a few days ahead of its May 19, 2026, launch via Early Access for players who purchased the Premium Edition or Premium Upgrade.

In just half a day after it rolled out on early access, the game is already striking a chord with the gaming industry as critics lavish it with praise, and fans are flocking to it in droves on Steam.

According to Forza Horizon 6's SteamDB page, the game is already being enjoyed by a peak of 172,093 concurrent Steam players.

Latest Videos From