It's time for Xbox to stop apologizing for its existence
Features
By Jez Corden published
If there's one thing I think Xbox should change under new CEO Asha Sharma — it's in how Xbox presents itself to the public. Xbox needs to stop hiding.
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If there's one thing I think Xbox should change under new CEO Asha Sharma — it's in how Xbox presents itself to the public. Xbox needs to stop hiding.