The dust has somewhat settled after what was a strong showing from Xbox at GDC. While the conference is primarily aimed at developers, consumers still walked away with a surprising amount of news, from the return of backward compatibility to new details about Project Helix.

Now that the announcements have had time to sink in, I decided to go through your comments. In particular, I focused on reactions to Xbox’s new developer onboarding changes.

Xbox revealed that developers can now get games running on the platform in as little as 30 minutes instead of the previous 30-day process. Alongside that, it introduced Foundation Mode, which opens up live service backend tools to developers for free, which were previously charged for.

Xbox wants to remove the friction for shipping games on its platform, making the decision to skip Xbox less about technical barriers and more about developer choice, and it would be a bad choice at that.

Now, shifting focus over to you, the readers, let’s go over just what you think and what you had to say, and as always, it’s mixed.

Our readers had their say on Xbox’s changes for developers…

Poll results for poll on "Do Microsoft's new Xbox development tools make the platform harder for studios to ignore?" question (Image credit: Windows Central)

In our poll on the original article, 58% of you believed the barrier to entry is now much lower. However, some readers still think the issue runs deeper.

One reader, Papictu, wrote: “For me, this is the biggest problem with Xbox as a platform, the first one that needs to be addressed. I’m glad they’re looking for solutions. Although I think this is more of a workaround than a solution. I don’t think bringing games to Xbox has been difficult so far. I think they’ve simply fallen far behind in terms of user numbers, which means developers prioritize it less.”

It is a point I can understand. Xbox has fallen behind in terms of players on its own hardware, which naturally affects how developers prioritize platforms.

Still, I am hopeful these changes will genuinely reduce friction and make building games for Xbox easier than ever.

Over on our r/WindowsCentral subreddit, the discussion was much more divided. Some readers saw the changes as a smart way to reduce friction, while others argued that the real issue with Xbox has never been technical barriers.

A person seen looking at a smartphone with a Reddit logo displayed in the background. (Image credit: Getty Images | SOPA Images)

One user wrote, “The main reason devs don’t prioritize releasing on Xbox is because due to the low user base, gamepass eating game sells by instilling a ‘I’ll wait for it to hit gamepass’ mentality, don’t make it worth the investment to release a game on Xbox.”

It is a bold claim, which was downvoted, and one that has been disputed many times before. Xbox players do buy games, something we have covered previously.

Another commenter pushed back against Windows itself, writing, “Delusional. It's almost as if Microsoft and WC don't realize that most people do not like using Windows. Especially gamers.”

However, over 96% of gamers on Steam still use Windows over alternatives, which quickly challenges that argument.

On the more positive side, another reader explained why lowering the development barrier could matter.

“The idea is that - and it's pretty smart too - if they build for PC using the GDK, they build for Windows they automatically build for Xbox. So ideally, if the Xbox 6 GDK is easy to use, most developers will use it cause it's cost effective and doesn't add Development time. So there's no excuse to skip Xbox.”

Other comments, however, focused on a different argument entirely. Some insisted the next Xbox console, which Xbox itself has described as a console that plays console games, is actually just a PC. It is a discussion that has become rather tiring, and one that also appeared over on X (formerly Twitter).

Grok X Phone (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Reactions on X were much sharper and more direct. One user wrote, “They skip the platform because it doesn’t sell well, not because it was hard to develop for.”

Wading through the sea of negativity, however, there were still a few constructive responses. One user suggested the changes could still make a difference, writing, “This could win over some devs definitely.”

It really does boil down to this. Despite these changes being extremely positive for Xbox, many people online have become so jaded that console warring has become second nature.

Instead of focusing on what could be good news for developers, some responses immediately frame Xbox as a failed project that should not exist at all.

If that day ever came, it would be a sad one for the industry. Competition matters, and having Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo all doing different things helps push the industry forward.

Without that competition, we would likely see even more aggressive pricing and fewer consumer-friendly decisions.

🗨️ Share your thoughts on Xbox’s developer changes

Xbox says it wants to make building games for the platform easier than ever, cutting developer onboarding from 30 days to around 30 minutes and opening up backend tools through Foundation Mode for free.

But will that actually change how developers prioritize Xbox?

Do you think lowering the barrier will lead to more games coming to the platform, or are other factors still more important?

Share your thoughts below.

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