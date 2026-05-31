"No Lady Gaga. No Omni-Man." Call of Duty doubles down on grounded Modern Warfare 4
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By Adam Hales published
Infinity Ward says Modern Warfare 4 will stay true to its narrative roots, with grounded cosmetics and collaborations that fit the game's world.
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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is Infinity Ward's latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise, and it's already making quite a splash. The reveal trailer alone has surpassed 40 million views, and the