"No Lady Gaga. No Omni-Man." Call of Duty doubles down on grounded Modern Warfare 4

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Infinity Ward says Modern Warfare 4 will stay true to its narrative roots, with grounded cosmetics and collaborations that fit the game's world.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 keyart, showing a squad of three soldiers advancing through a dark alley.
Modern Warfare 4 (Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is Infinity Ward's latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise, and it's already making quite a splash. The reveal trailer alone has surpassed 40 million views, and the