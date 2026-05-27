The next and potentially biggest Xbox Games Showcase of the year is drawing near as it's set to go live on June 7, 2026, at 10:00 am PST / 1:00 pm EST / 6:00 pm BST.

This event promises to showcase a ton of new gameplay and information on many Xbox titles from the AAA and indie scenes, with the main attraction being Gears of War: E-Day, a highly anticipated prequel to the Gears of War series.

If you need a refresher on exactly when, where, and how to watch this event live, here are the full watch times for the Xbox Games Showcase.

How, where, and when can I watch Xbox Games Showcase?

The Xbox Games Showcase will commence at the following times and dates per time zone:

PDT : June 7, 10:00 am

: June 7, 10:00 am EDT : June 7, 1:00 pm

: June 7, 1:00 pm BST : June 7, 6:00 pm

: June 7, 6:00 pm CEST : June 7, 7:00 pm

: June 7, 7:00 pm JST : June 8, 2:00 am

: June 8, 2:00 am AEST: June 8, 3:00 am

It will be livestreamed on several platforms, including YouTube.com/Xbox , Twitch.tv/Xbox, Twitch.tv/XboxASL, and Facebook.com/Xbox.

The livestream will be available in over 40 languages, with American Sign Language, British Sign Language, and English Audio Descriptions.

What can we expect at Xbox Games Showcase?

Mark your calendars for Xbox Games Showcase and the Gears of War: E-Day Direct (Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Games Showcase will focus on showing a variety of news updates on upcoming first-party and third-party Xbox games, as well as potentially some world premieres of new titles.

Some first-party titles that are most likely to show up there will be Fable, Halo: Campaign Evolved, and a new Call of Duty game. As for third-party titles, we'll probably see new info for Clockwork Revolution and Persona 4: Revival.

After the Xbox Games Showcase concludes, it will be followed by a Direct Stream dedicated purely to Gears of War: E-Day. Microsoft has confirmed via Xbox Wire that this stream will show off gameplay and insights into its characters and story.

On a sidenote, Xbox FanFest will be returning for the Xbox Games Showcase, allowing Xbox fans attending the event live access to exclusive gameplay footage, converse with the developers, play Xbox-themed party games, and more.

Windows Central's take

Gears of War: E-Day | Official Announce Trailer (In-Engine) - Xbox Games Showcase 2024 - YouTube Watch On

This year's Xbox Games Showcase is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated yet, mostly because it's celebrating the Xbox's 25th anniversary, so there's no doubt it's going to pull out all the stops for old school and new Xbox fans.

Of course, the biggest game everyone's eager to see is no doubt Gears of War: E-Day. This game will reunite Gears fans with younger versions of iconic characters like Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago, and have them experience the beginning of Emergence Day, the cataclysmic event that would shape the Gears of War universe into what we know it is today.

Personally speaking, my most anticipated games for the Xbox Games Showcase are Gears of War: E-Day, as I have nostalgic memories of playing the classic trilogy with my co-op, and Persona 4 Revival.