Fallout 4 is finally getting this huge update on Xbox and PlayStation 6 months late next week — Bethesda's RPG will never be the same on consoles
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By Brendan Lowry published
At long last, Bethesda is bringing the Fallout 4 mod storage increase it promised to Xbox and PlayStation.
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One of the most biggest and most impactful updates in Fallout 4 history was scheduled to come to Bethesda's beloved classic 2015 post-apocalyptic RPG last year in November, but ended up getting delayed due to technical issues. For months, it's been relatively silent about it since then outside of