"Prime competition for MacBook Neo": Dell's new XPS 13 starts at $599, and it has a few features that Apple lacks

News
By published

Backlit keyboard, multi-monitor support, up to 32GB of RAM, and the latest Intel chips make the new XPS 13 one enticing laptop.

Three XPS 13 laptops on a wooden desk in a lecture hall, two open with colorful screens, one closed with &quot;XPS&quot; on the back.
(Image credit: Dell | Edited with Gemini)