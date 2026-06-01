Surface Laptop Ultra: Microsoft and NVIDIA reveal the 128GB RAM, mini‑LED, RTX Spark powerhouse redefining Windows on Arm

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Uncompromising raw NVIDIA N1x power meets legendary Surface craft, but can people afford it?

Surface Laptop Ultra with a dark, elegant design sits against a vibrant background of swirling purple and orange waves, creating a futuristic and stylish atmosphere.
A first look at Microsoft's forthcoming Surface Laptop Ultra powered by NVIDIA's new RTX Spark package. (Image credit: Microsoft)