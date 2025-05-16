Microsoft is reportedly about to kill the Surface Laptop Studio 2. After over a year on the market, it appears production on Microsoft's most versatile laptop is coming to an end. Originally announced in September 2023, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 was a bigger and beefier successor to the original, with better performance and "AI" capabilities.

However, just 8 months after its debut, Microsoft launched Copilot+ PCs, ushering in a new era of AI PCs with next-generation AI features that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will never get. Microsoft is slowly moving its entire Surface portfolio under the Copilot+ umbrella, and the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is not part of that.

Now, The Verge is reporting that production on Surface Laptop Studio 2 will be ending imminently, with resellers confirming that there are no plans to restock the product over the summer. That means Microsoft is done manufacturing the device, and once stock depletes, that will be the last of it.

The company did the same with the Surface Studio 2+ last year, ending production after a couple of years on the market. This is typical for most PCs, however what's not reassuring is when production ends before a successor is announced. With no immediate plans for a Surface Studio 3, this was effectively the death of Microsoft's AiO PC line.

It appears the same is happening with the Surface Laptop Studio. With production on Surface Laptop Studio 2 ending, a successor should be imminent. However, The Verge's Tom Warren says "there doesn’t appear to be a Surface Laptop Studio 3 on the horizon."

In the last year, Microsoft has significantly streamlined the Surface portfolio, killing off more experimental and less popular products in favor of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. Since 2024, the company has updated the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop no less than four times, more than it ever has in the same amount of time before.

That trend is expected to continue later this year, as the company is likely to refresh the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon X2 chips, which are expected to debut in September.