The first-gen Snapdragon X Elite earned positive reviews. The second-generation Snapdragon X Elite is expected to deliver a massive bump in performance and design.

Each detail that emerges about the next-gen Snapdragon X Elite makes the processor more exciting. The latest report states that the second-gen Snapdragon X Elite will likely have 18 cores, a massive jump from the current-gen Snapdragon X Elite's core count of 12.

The Snapdragon X Elite launched to much acclaim, especially when compared to previous Snapdragon chips that powered Windows PCs. Several of the best AI PCs run on Snapdragon X Elite processors and the processor received praise for its performance and efficiency.

But the second-gen Snapdragon X Elite is expected to be dramatically better than its predecessor.

New details come from WinFuture, which cited documents that refer to the SC8480XP. That processor has 18 cores, according to that document.

The document also states that the Qualcomm SiP (system on package) will have 48GB of SK hynix RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Qualcomm is also reportedly testing an all-in-one cooler with a 120mm radiator.

There are still critical details missing about the next-gen Snapdragon X Elite, such as the breakdown of high-performance cores or other cores. We also do not know the clock speed of the processor.

WinFuture is a reliable outlet and has shared several reports over the years that later proved accurate. It's important to note that all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.

Plans can always change, meaning information that was accurate at one point may later prove to not align with devices that ship to consumers.

Snapdragon PCs skipping a generation

The Oryon V3 cores that will be inside the next-gen Snapdragon X Elite are not the same cores seen in the latest smartphone processors from Qualcomm.

Qualcomm is skipping the V2 Oryon cores when it comes to Snapdragon PCs. Those V2 Oryon cores are seen in the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Considering the V2 Oryon cores are impressive already, the jump to V3 Oryon cores should result in a large generational leap for PCs.

The next-gen Snapdragon X Elite is expected to be a major improvement in terms of both design and performance.

The future of Snapdragon X chips

Many of the best Windows laptops, including the Surface Pro 11, are available with a Snapdragon X Elite processor. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Last year Qualcomm and Arm battled in court about Snapdragon X processors. The case centered around claims that Qualcomm made the Snapdragon X chips without proper licensing.

I don't want to dive into the entire legal battle, which ultimately resulted in Arm withdrawing its threat against Qualcomm and the future of Snapdragon X chips being secured. Instead, I want to focus on a specific aspect.

During the case, Qualcomm claimed that 1% or less of its Oryon CPU core design was based on Armv8 technology.

As we move further away from Qualcomm's acquisition of Nuvia, we will likely see the company shift even further away from the initial Arm designs. That appears to be a good thing, since the V3 Oryon cores are expected to be much better than the first generation.

While details on the chips are scarce, the next generation of Snapdragon X Elite processors look rather promising. They should compete with Apple's M4 processor, though we'll have to find out more details before we see how the second-gen Snapdragon X Elite stacks up to the M4 Pro.