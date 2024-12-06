The Surface Studio is dead? — Microsoft ends production on $4,500 Surface Studio 2+ as stock dwindles

What you need to know

In a statement, Microsoft has confirmed that it has ended production on the Surface Studio 2+.

Surface Studio 2+ stock has dwindled over the last few weeks, and there are no plans to restock it.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like a successor is imminent, marking an apparent end to the Surface Studio line as a whole.

Microsoft has ended production on the Surface Studio 2+, its ultra-premium all-in-one desktop PC designed for creatives and commercial customers. Starting at a whopping $4,500, the Studio 2+ was the ultimate Windows all-in-one with the best touchscreen display on a unique hinge that allowed the screen to lay down like a draft board.

Over the last several weeks, the Surface Studio 2+ has slowly fallen out of stock in multiple regions. Now today, the company has confirmed that it has no plans to restock the Surface Studio 2+, meaning production on the product line has come to an end.

"Customers can continue to purchase Surface Studio 2+ through retailers and partners with stock” a Microsoft spokesperson told Windows Central when asked for comment. “For areas reaching out of stock, Surface Studio 2+ will no longer be available for new purchases.”

So, if you’re interested in buying a Surface Studio 2+, you better hurry, as whatever stock is remaining is all that’s left. Unfortunately, it’s likely that the end of production on the Surface Studio 2+ also marks an end to the Surface Studio line as a whole. My own sources tell me there’s no Studio 2+ successor lined up currently.

It’s widely known that Microsoft cut back on its Surface portfolio in 2023, killing products such as the Surface Duo 3 and Surface Earbuds 2. I believe a Surface Studio 3 was also scrapped at the same time, which explains why there’s no replacement currently lined up.

This could change in the future, but as of right now it appears the Surface Studio is dead. The Surface Studio was never a mass-market product for Microsoft, mostly due to its incredibly high price tag and niche target audience. The product line was also always using last-generation specs, which made that eyewatering price tag even harder to swallow.

Unfortunately, the loss of Surface Studio leaves a pretty big hole in the Windows all-in-one space. While OEMs like HP and Lenovo have stepped up to produce some incredible all-in-one machines in the last couple of years, they are too few and far between. And none of them offer a high-resolution touchscreen display like the Surface Studio did.

Today, the Surface portfolio is focused on mainstream products that are most popular among prosumers and commercial markets. The Surface Pro, Laptop, Laptop Go, and Laptop Studio are all expected to be updated in 2025 with new processors and Copilot+ capabilities.