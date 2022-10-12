Surface Studio 2+ is official with Intel 11th-gen chip, NVIDIA RTX graphics, and an eyewatering price tag

What you need to know

Surface Studio 2+ is official with an Intel i7-11380H CPU and NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU.

It features the same design as the previous Surface Studio, now with more replaceable components.

It has a new port layout with three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Microsoft has finally taken the wraps off a new Surface Studio, featuring updated specs in the same classic design introduced with the first Surface Studio back in 2016. The new Surface Studio, officially titled the "Surface Studio 2+," is an iterative update over the Surface Studio 2 that includes a new port layout on the back and more power under the hood.

The new Surface Studio 2+ ships with the Intel Core i7-11370H, the same laptop chip found in the Surface Laptop Studio. This is a massive upgrade over the older Surface Studio 2's 7th-generation chip, offering up to 50% more performance in the same thermal package.

Microsoft has also updated the GPU, now featuring an RTX 3060 Laptop GPU that provides significant performance gains over the GTX 1070 found in the last Surface Studio. While these updated specs aren't all that impressive on paper, they are huge upgrades for the Surface Studio line, which puts the Surface Studio 2+ back on top as the "most powerful Surface" after the line lost that title to the Surface Laptop Studio last year.

In addition to more performance, the Surface Studio 2+ also introduces a new port layout around the back of the device. The SD card reader is gone, and in its place are three USB-C ports, all of which support Thunderbolt 4 and can output up to three 4K external displays. Sadly, you cannot use the Surface Studio 2+'s display as an external monitor for other PCs.

OS Windows 11 Pro Processor Intel Core i7-11370H RAM 32GB DDR4 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop Storage 1TB SSD Display 28-inch 60Hz PixelSense Display, 4500 x 3000 (192 PPI) 3:2 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 Dolby Vision, sRGB, Vivid, 1200:1 contrast ratio Ports 3x USB-C with USB 4.0 / TB4, 2x USB-A 3.1, 1x 3.5mm jack, 1x Gigabit Ethernet Audio Dual far-field Studio Mics Stereo 2.1 speakers with Dolby Atmos Wireless Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1 Camera Front facing 1080p camera Security Windows Hello facial recognition TPM 2.0 Secured-Core PC certified Color Platinum Availability October 25 Price $4,499

The Surface Studio 2+ is now Dolby Atmos (3d spatial audio), and Dolby Vision (HDR) certified and features updated Studio Mics and a 1080p webcam for improved conference calling. The device is also Secured-Core PC certified and features a new internal design that allows for more straightforward repairs and replaceable components by trained technicians.

The following components are now replaceable:

Display

Motherboard

Thermals

PSU

Feet

C-cover

Hinge cover

SSD

The new Surface Studio 2+ will is expected to start shipping in "select markets" on October 25, with an eyewatering price tag of $4,499. Interestingly, Microsoft plans to sell a version without a keyboard, pen, and mouse included, which will go for $4,299 instead.