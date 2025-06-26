Dell's XPS replacements are here, but only with Intel for now — and they're not Copilot+ PCs, either

The new Dell Premium 14 in all its glory.

Dell previously announced a shakeup to its product naming scheme, making it all-round simpler. Today, the XPS line has officially been replaced by Dell Premium, with new 14 and 16-inch laptops to kick it off.

While the name may have changed, the XPS spirit continues, with all of the top tier design, construction, and performance we've come to associate with its flagship family.

Both the Dell 14 Premium and Dell 16 Premium are, at least for now, debuting only with Intel chips. Anyone hoping to snag one with Snapdragon X will have to keep on waiting.

That last point also goes hand-in-hand with another. These are not Copilot+ PCs, since the NPU in both laptops is only 13 TOPS, where the requirement for Copilot+ is currently 40 TOPS.

Whether Copilot+ is a feature worth actually desiring right now is a discussion for another time, but it's certainly a miss for Microsoft not to have Dell's flagship laptops with the badge.

Both the Dell 14 Premium and 16 Premium come in two colors, either the darker graphite or platinum seen here. (Image credit: Dell)

Here's a look at what's under the hood.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Dell 14 Premium Dell 16 Premium CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 255H (16-Core, 24MB Cache, up to 5.1 GHz) Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 265H (16-Core, 24MB Cache, up to 5.3 GHz) Intel® Core Ultra 7 Processor 255H (16-Core, 24MB Cache, up to 5.1 GHz) Intel® Core Ultra 7 Processor 265H (16-Core, 24MB Cache, up to 5.3 GHz) Intel® Core Ultra 9 Processor 285H (16-core, 24MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz) NPU Intel AI Boost NPU, 13 TOPs Intel AI Boost NPU, 13 TOPs RAM 16/32/64GB LPDDR5X dual-channel at 6,400 MT/s 16/32/64GB LPDDR5X dual-channel at 8,400 MT/s 16/32/64GB LPDDR5X dual-channel at 7,467 MT/s 32/64GB LPDDR5X dual-channel at 8,400 MT/s Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4 SSD Up to 4TB PCIe 4 SSD Graphics Intel Arc graphics 140T NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (30W) Intel Arc 140T GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR7 (45W) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR7 (45W) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR7 (55W) Display 14.5-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge non-touch display, 500-nits typical brightness, 100% sRGB minimum, Eyesafe technology, anti-glare, Dolby Vision 14.5-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) OLED InfinityEdge touch display, 400-nits typical brightness, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, Eyesafe technology, anti--reflective, anti-smudge 16.3-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge non-touch display, 500-nits typical brightness, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision, Eyesafe technology, anti-glare 16.3-inch 4K (3840 x 2400) OLED InfinityEdge touch 400-nits typical brightness, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR 500, Dolby Vision, Eyesafe technology, anti-reflective, anti-smudge Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE201 2x2 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wireless Card Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE201 2x2 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wireless Card Battery 70Whr 99.5Whr Ports 3x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C ) with DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery microSDXC card reader v7.1 UHS-I/UHS-II Universal audio jack 3x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C ) with DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery with Intel, NVIDIA RTX 5050 & 5060 3x Thunderbolt 5 (USB Type-C) with DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery with NVIDIA RTX 5070 microSDXC card reader v7.1 UHS-I/UHS-II Universal audio jack Camera 1080p Windows Hello 1080p Windows Hello Security TPM 2.0 FIPS 140-2 Certified TCG Certified Windows Hello compliant fingerprint reader in power button & Windows Hello camera in upper bezel Dell Support Assist for Home PCs TPM 2.0 FIPS 140-2 Certified TCG Certified Windows Hello compliant fingerprint reader in power button & Windows Hello camera in upper bezel Dell Support Assist for Home PCs Price From $1,649.99 From $2,699.99

This isn't a mic drop type of refresh, which is fine, since Dell has constantly been pushing the envelope with the (now formerly) XPS laptops for years. But whatever sort of laptop you need, there's a configuration here to suit.

That goes for gaming, too, especially on the Dell 16 Premium, where you'll get access to NVIDIA's DLSS 4 and enough horsepower for the latest titles.

Dell's touting good battery life as well from both new Premium laptops. The 14 Premium is claimed for up to 20 hours, while the 16 Premium can apparently go up to a whopping 27 hours. It does have the largest battery possible to fit to a laptop, after all.

Real world testing will show off the full story, however, but you don't have to wait long to get your hands on one. All versions of the Dell 14 Premium are available from today, starting at $1,649.99.

Prices for the Dell 16 Premium start at $2,699.99, but the entry model with the RTX 5050 isn't available initially, nor is the RTX 5070 variant. The RTX 5060 one is, however, on sale from today.

