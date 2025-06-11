The Dell 14 Plus takes design cues from the Inspiron lineup but packs the latest internals from Intel.

Dell refreshed its entire laptop lineup earlier this year, retiring familiar names like Inspiron and XPS for a simpler naming scheme. That means you may not have heard of the Dell 14 Plus. It’s one of the first PCs from the new lineups, and it represents the brand well. Right now, it’s also $350 off, making it a solid pick at a much lower price.

What is a Dell 14 Plus?

It may seem like a strange question to ask "What is a Dell 14 Plus?" But considering Dell changed its entire naming scheme earlier this year, it's worth asking.

Gone are the days of XPS, Precision, Latitude, and OptiPlex. You won't find a Dell Inspiron on the shelves or online anymore, at least not a new one.

Instead, you'll see "Dell," "Dell Pro," and "Dell Pro Max." Within each of those categories are three subcategories: "Premium," "Plus," and "Base." Devices with the new naming scheme have a descriptive word or number, often indicating screen size.

That means you should have some idea of what the Dell 14 Plus is just by its name. It's a 14-inch laptop from the entry-level category. Within that category, the Dell 14 Plus is a mid-range device.

To be honest, I think the name change was a mistake. Dell abandoned years of brand recognition for an Apple-esque naming scheme.

While the names of Dell's laptops are new, and potentially risky, you should still expect to get a quality device when you buy a PC from Dell.

Dell 14 Plus review highlights

Our colleagues over at TechRadar reviewed the Dell 14 Plus, which was one of the first PCs with Dell's new naming scheme. The laptop earned a 4.5/5 in their Dell 14 Plus review.

Dell 14 Plus specs • Price: $749.99 at Dell

• CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 256V

• GPU: Intel Arc

• NPU: 47 TOPS

• RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X

• Storage: 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD

• Display: 14-inch non-touch, 2560x1600, anti-glare

• Battery: 65W

• Dimensions: 0.67 in. (16.95 mm) x 12.36 in. (314.00 mm) x 8.90 in. (226.15 mm)

• Weight: 3.42 lb (1.55 kg)

While the laptop is not called an Inspiron, it borrows design elements from that lineup. It takes some cues from the XPS line as well, but the Dell 14 Plus is most like an Inspiron successor.

The design of the Dell 14 Plus won't win any awards, but it is very functional. The PC is built for students, remote workers, and those who need a solid laptop without paying a premium.

What sets the Dell 14 Plus apart is its value. The laptop earned a perfect score from TechRadar in that category, and that was when the PC cost more:

"Compared to something like the Acer Swift 14 AI or the Apple MacBook Air 13 (M4), the Dell 14 Plus almost always comes in cheaper when similarly specced, and in a couple of instances you get better specs with the 14 Plus for a lower price than competing devices like the Asus Zenbook A14, making it an attractive option for value shoppers who don’t want to sacrifice too much in the way of performance."

The Dell 14 Plus earned praise in every other category, including high marks for its specs, performance, and battery life.

"When I set out to review the Dell 14 Plus, I imagined it would be a fairly standard follow-up to the now-retired Inspiron 14 Plus," said TechRadar's John Loeffler.

"But what Dell has produced is actually way better than I was expecting, and offers possibly the best value for its price range of any Windows laptop on the market right now."