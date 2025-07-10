I just found the cheapest laptop worth actually buying in this anti-Prime day deal — under $300 and not absolute garbage

How are we all doing this Amazon Prime Day week? Found the deal you needed yet? I've spent part of it warning people against buying super-cheap laptops, because they're all terrible.

But now I'm back with a laptop deal that's super-cheap and actually worth the money. I'm as shocked as anyone. But right now you can get the Dell 15 for just $279.99, saving you money and avoiding the pitfalls many of these budget machines fall into.

Save $120 Dell 15 laptop: was $399.99 now $279.99 at Dell Most crazy cheap laptop deals during these sales events are awful, but Dell has come up with something actually decent for under $300. It has an Intel Core 3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1080p display and a 512GB SSD. You won't find anything else this cheap that's this good.

The reason I'm so adamant that folks should avoid really cheap laptops is that they're usually woefully under-equipped, even if they're under $300, or even $200. A good deal is only a good deal if you're getting a good product out of it.

This laptop from Dell doesn't follow the trend that many of these crazy cheap laptops does. It has 8GB of RAM, which is the absolute bare minimum you should be getting to run Windows 11.

It also has an Intel Core 3 CPU, not the Celerons or the N150 you often see. Sure, it's not the most powerful, but it's better than you'll see in many laptops at this price point.

Then there's the display. Hallelujah, it's 1080p. As, it should be said, is the webcam. Toss in some other perks such as Wi-Fi 6, 512GB of NVMe storage, USB-C 3.2 and USB-A 3.2, you end up with a pretty capable machine for the budget buyer.

It is rare to find a laptop reduced to a price this low that isn't absolute hot garbage, but also pleasing to see. Dell laptops are consistently good quality these days, and with this one you can buy at least safe in the knowledge it's unlikely to make you want to throw it out of the Window within a couple of weeks.

Dell's deals during these big sales events rarely stick around for too long, though. So if you're interested, you need to act NOW!