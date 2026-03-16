Judge sides with Subnautica 2 founders in lawsuit against publisher Krafton over long Early Access delay, $250 million bonus — the former CEO is back, too

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Subnautica 2's creators have won their legal battle with the game's publisher Krafton.

Subnautica 2 promotional screenshot
Subnautica 2 was originally going to launch in 2025, but was delayed by its publisher Krafton in a move that sparked major controversy. (Image credit: KRAFTON, Inc.)

Eight months after the founders and former CEO of Subnautica 2 developer Unknown Worlds filed a lawsuit against Krafton — the oceanic survival game's publisher — for firing them and delaying the game's Early Access release into 2026, a judge in the Delaware Chancery Court has now decided in favor of their side in a new ruling.

As stipulated in her decision, Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will has ordered Krafton to reinstate CEO Ted Gill and give him full control of the decision to release Subnautica 2 in Early Access on all platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC platforms like Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store, and also on Xbox Game Pass.

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The battle between Unknown Worlds' original leaders and Subnautica 2 publisher Krafton has been ongoing for nearly nine months. (Image credit: Krafton)

The dispute that brought this situation into a courtroom was quite messy, with Subnautica 2 facing boycotts from fans of the title and both parties making some very unpleasant and very public statements about one another. The game's founders said it was completely ready to ship in Early Access, leading to speculation their firing and the delay were done to skirt around the $250m bonus agreement.