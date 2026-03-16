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Subnautica 2 was originally going to launch in 2025, but was delayed by its publisher Krafton in a move that sparked major controversy.

Eight months after the founders and former CEO of Subnautica 2 developer Unknown Worlds filed a lawsuit against Krafton — the oceanic survival game's publisher — for firing them and delaying the game's Early Access release into 2026, a judge in the Delaware Chancery Court has now decided in favor of their side in a new ruling.

As stipulated in her decision, Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will has ordered Krafton to reinstate CEO Ted Gill and give him full control of the decision to release Subnautica 2 in Early Access on all platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC platforms like Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store, and also on Xbox Game Pass.

She also ordered Krafton must extend the deadline Unknown Worlds devs can earn a $250 million bonus split across its teams for hitting certain revenue targets — a deadline originally set for the end of 2025, a few months after Subnautica 2's original Early Access release date. Many believe the replacement of studio leadership and the subsequent delay into 2026 was performed by Krafton to avoid having to pay this bonus.

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"Judgment is entered in favor of Fortis [Unknown Worlds' legal representative] on its Phase One claims," Will wrote in her ruling. "Krafton breached the EPA by terminating the Key Employees without valid Cause and by improperly seizing operational control of Unknown Worlds."

She went on to say that "The July 1, 2025 Board resolution is declared ineffective to the extent it infringes on Gill’s operational control right," and stated that Krafton is "enjoined" from "impeding Gill’s authority" over Subnautica 2's release. The period in which the devs can earn the $250m bonus has been extended to September 15, 2026, and may be potentially extended to March 15, 2027.

The battle between Unknown Worlds' original leaders and Subnautica 2 publisher Krafton has been ongoing for nearly nine months. (Image credit: Krafton)

The dispute that brought this situation into a courtroom was quite messy, with Subnautica 2 facing boycotts from fans of the title and both parties making some very unpleasant and very public statements about one another. The game's founders said it was completely ready to ship in Early Access, leading to speculation their firing and the delay were done to skirt around the $250m bonus agreement.