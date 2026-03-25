Kerbal Space Program 2 is the scam that won't die — How this game is still allowed on Steam as "Early Access" is beyond me
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By Michael Hoglund published
Kerbal Space Program 2 has been abandoned by its devs for years.
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Kerbal Space Program 2 has been abandoned by its devs for years.