From Mixed to Magic — Crimson Desert's Steam reviews surge to glory
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By Michael Hoglund published
The developers have been hard at work making changes, and the player base is steadily falling in love with the continent of Pywel.
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The developers have been hard at work making changes, and the player base is steadily falling in love with the continent of Pywel.