"Pearl Abyss delivers": Crimson Desert's biggest Xbox patch so far brings major gameplay changes and meaningful updates
Crimson Desert’s latest patch is one of its biggest yet, adding difficulty settings, expanding core systems, and introducing new content alongside combat and visual improvements.
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Crimson Desert has yet to slow down. The game has sold over 5 million copies, and now it’s received one of its biggest updates yet. Patch 1.04 is out now across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, and on my desktop, it comes in at just over 37GB, which gives you an idea of just how big this update is.
Pearl Abyss has clearly been hard at work here, so rather than dance around the details, I’ll cover the most important additions.
- Difficulty settings finally added
- Pearl Abyss has now introduced difficulty settings to the game, with Easy, Normal, and Hard now available.
- Hard mode is the standout addition. It adds shorter parry windows, more aggressive enemies, delayed healing, and bosses have new attack patterns.
- Huge systems expansion
- Next up, Pearl Abyss has addressed one of the bigger points of player feedback, which was the lack of storage options.
- To fix that, the studio has added new storage types, including chests with up to 1,000 slots. Materials can also now be used without needing to be carried in your inventory.
- Housing has also been expanded with new layouts that unlock as you progress. On top of that, wardrobes can now store up to 1,000 outfits.
- New content
- There’s also a good chunk of new content in this patch, including new pets, weapons, armor sets, skills, vendors, and more customization options.
- Changes to combat
- In an effort to make combat feel more balanced, Pearl Abyss has also made some decent changes here.
- Bosses no longer go fully immune during their big attacks, though they do now show more aggressive counterattack behavior.
- UI and graphical improvements
- I’ll group these together, but there are now improvements to the inventory, map, minimap, compass, and filters.
- On the visual side, Pearl Abyss has improved distant object rendering, character detail, and hair lighting, while also adding a colorblind mode.
It’s fair to say that Pearl Abyss delivers and is putting in the work. That said, what are your thoughts on this patch and all these new additions? Let me know in the comments, and be sure to take part in our poll below:
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Adam is a Psychology Master’s graduate passionate about gaming, community building, and digital engagement. A lifelong Xbox fan since 2001, he started with Halo: Combat Evolved and remains an avid achievement hunter. Over the years, he has engaged with several Discord communities, helping them get established and grow. Gaming has always been more than a hobby for Adam—it’s where he’s met many friends, taken on new challenges, and connected with communities that share his passion.
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