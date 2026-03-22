Crimson Desert developers apologize for the use of generative AI
News
By Michael Hoglund published
Player counts continue to rise as Pearl Abyss apologizes for reported AI use.
Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
Your membership journey starts here.
Keep exploring and earning more as a member.
Explore your membership benefits.
Stay Ahead with Windows Central
Get the biggest gaming news, reviews, and releases straight to your inbox.
YOUR NEXT READ:
Player counts continue to rise as Pearl Abyss apologizes for reported AI use.