Sim Update 6 for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was first revealed a couple of months back at the FlightSimExpo. Since then it's had some beta testing, and now, it's ready for prime time.

Sim Update 6 for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is rolling out now, and it's not a huge download, coming in under 4GB on my PC.

There are a few headline features, a ridiculously long list of tweaks and fixes, and something that hasn't made the cut from the beta period.

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First up is the bad news, and that's the rolling back from the planned upgrade to FSR 4 with this update. There are some compatibility issues with FSR 4 Frame Gen that the team is currently working through alongside AMD. The FSR version will still be shown, though, according to your GPU's software.

As such, it's back to FSR 3, the same as was present in Sim Update 5.1. There are no such issues for NVIDIA users, though, and DLSS 4.5 has been added as the new default upscaler with Dynamic Frame Generation with in-game VSync support.

Bush Trips are back with Sim Update 6. (Image credit: Windows Central)

One of the big new features is the return of Bush Trips, brought over to Flight Simulator 2024 from Flight Simulator 2020. They're all here, and you'll find them in the Activities menu in the game. Guided tours are now also found here.

There are a host of lighting improvements added with Sim Update 6, too, as well as some bits just for developers, and career mode gets a little attention as well. I've previously covered the headline features coming with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Sim Update 6, so check that out for a summary.

Otherwise, you can dive into the extensive patch notes, but be warned, they'll take longer to read than the update will to install. Definitely grab a beverage!

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