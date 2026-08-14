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Best Buy's back-to-school sale continues to provide illustrious discounts on all kinds of computers and laptops built to help students succeed in school.

If you're looking for a high-quality laptop with solid performance and a clear display that has vastly benefited from this sale, then look no further than the 2025 edition of HP OmniBook X Flip 14", which is now 30% off for $699.99 at Best Buy.

Why buy the HP Omnibook X Flip 14"?

The HP OmniBook X Flip 14 (2025) in its tablet mode. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The HP OmniBook X Flip 14" (2025) laptop variant that's on sale right now comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 5 (Lunar Lake) 226V CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage.

For those who don't speak techno-wizardry, all this means is that this laptop can run software like Microsoft Office, browse the web, email, and multitask with multiple apps at once without any slowdown.

It's also great for creating digital artwork as it features a 14-inch, 1920x1200 touchscreen display capable of loading and rendering images with crisp clarity so you can make out all the details much easier when drawing.

Speaking of drawing, the HP Omnibook X Flip 14" (2025) is compatible with stylus pens (which are sold separately), so you will be able to draw on the screen instead of using a mouse if you prefer drawing that way.

Add to that a respectable battery life of up to 22 hours with its Intel chip, a durable and portable-friendly design, and an HP 5MP IR Camera for video conferencing, and you have a sweet mid-range laptop for work whose value has risen dramatically thanks to Best Buy's 30% discount.

FAQ

Is this a Copilot+ PC? Yes, the HP Omnibook X Flip 14" (2025) laptop is a Copilot+ PC as it has an NPUcapable of 45 TOPS to help it perform AI-related tasks with fast and stable performance rates.

What parts can be upgraded? The only part of the HP Omnibook X Flip 14" (2025) laptop that can be upgraded is its 512GB SSD.

Can its RAM be upgraded? The HP OmniBook X Flip 14" (2025) laptop's 16GB RAM is soldered, so it can't be replaced.

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