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Disclaimer Update August 14, 3.45 pm ET: Activision has since put out a further update reminding PC players that they will need to have TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot enabled on their PCs to play the Modern Warfare 4 beta. This is the current requirement for Black Ops 7, so it isn't new, but it's a reminder if you haven't been playing this year that without it you can't take part.

Mark your calendars, Call of Duty fans, because Infinity Ward and Activision have revealed the content of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's upcoming beta tests, set to commence over the following weekends.

These beta tests will feature sneak peeks at the game's multiplayer modes, the Battle Royal-like Warzone mode, and an exclusive single-player campaign mission.

Here are the full details on these beta tests and when you can expect to play them.

For the first time ever: Multiplayer. Campaign. Call of Duty: Warzone. All in one Beta.Be there to see it first at NEXT. Be there to play it first, pre-order Modern Warfare 4 for Beta Early Access: https://t.co/oyl7FeW4X9 pic.twitter.com/HznqgGElMIAugust 14, 2026

The first early access beta test will run from August 21, 2026, to August 25, 2026, for those who pre-ordered the game on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox on PC, Steam, and Battle.net.

Its content will include an exclusive campaign mission called "Entrenched", several multiplayer maps, and several multiplayer game modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, Inflation, Search & Destroy, 10v10 & 3v3, and Mobility Course.

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On a side note, the first beta test begins on the same day as Activision's Call of Duty Next event on August 21, 2026, which will showcase various gameplay aspects of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, such as 6v6 PVP, the first look at Zodiac, Kill Block gameplay, and much more while giving away free beta codes to players who tune in to the event.

New exclusive single player campaign mission for COD MW4 Beta drops next week. Weekend 2 brings Zodiac, a new warzone resurgence map. Let's go pic.twitter.com/rYif62bFw4August 14, 2026

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's second beta test will run from August 28, 2026, to September 1, 2026, and it will be open to the general public to play on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox on PC, Steam, Battle.net, and Nintendo Switch 2 versions of the game.

It will include all the content of the first beta test, with the addition of the Warzone game mode, a new Warzone map, and several new Ground War maps.

So, if you need to get some practice with your aim and are hungry to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 before the full version launches on October 23, 2026, for all the aforementioned platforms, these beta tests will be the perfect time to do it.

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