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Back in April, Microsoft raised the prices of all of its Surface laptops as a consequence of the ongoing RAM crisis, making these once valuable desktops nearly untenable for most people who can't afford them.

Yet not all hope is lost for these critically acclaimed laptops, as they do occasionally get generous discounts to bring their prices back down to more manageable levels.

Such is the case with the Microsoft Surface Laptop (7th Edition) with the Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 13.8-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD configuration that's now on sale with a 27% discount for $1099.99 at Best Buy.

What makes the Microsoft Surface Laptop (7th Edition) worth the money?

The Microsoft Surface Laptop (7th Edition) on display (Image credit: Windows Central (Zac Bowden) | Microsoft)

Despite current times being the worst time to buy a Surface Laptop, that shouldn't deter you from getting one if it's on sale, as they boast the best specs for conquering daily office workflows or finishing homework on time at school.

The 13.8-inch, 7th Edition Microsoft Surface Laptop is no exception, as it delivers exceptional performance on everyday tasks thanks to its Snapdragon X Plus processor and 16GB of RAM.

It also features a splendid, ultra-thin clamshell design that's pretty to look at, practical enough to carry around while traveling, durable enough to withstand accidental (or intentional) bumps or bruises, and comfy enough to hold in your hands while working.

Other notable features include a 2K touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate to render images with crystal-clear 2304x1536 resolution, a respectable battery life of around 18-19 hours, and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with 45 TOPS to efficiently run AI-related programs like Recall or Windows Studio Effects.

If you need to browse the net for research notes fast or write down your work on documents or spreadsheets using Microsoft Office without slowdown, you can't go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Laptop (7th Edition) now that it's on sale, as it's one of the best Windows laptops around.

FAQ

Is it good for AAA PC gaming? No, the Microsoft Surface Laptop was never designed for AAA PC gaming. As a result, high-end PC games will either barely be able to run at mid-low graphical settings or not function at all.

Is its RAM and SSD replaceable? The Microsoft Surface Laptop (7th Edition)'s default SSD can be replaced, but its default RAM cannot, as it's soldered into the motherboard. So, you will need to decide how much RAM it will have during checkout while shopping online or locally.

Does legacy software work on this laptop? Most native apps and internet browsers will function on the Microsoft Surface Laptop (7th Edition). However, specialized or more aged x86/x64 software will need Prism emulation to function properly on this laptop.

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