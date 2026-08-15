When Microsoft made the launch of Windows 11 back in October 2021, the company touted it as the biggest visual redesign of the operating system in years. The centered Start menu, redesigned Taskbar, rounded corners, and refreshed interface gave the system a cleaner, more modern look while introducing new productivity features like Snap Layouts and a redesigned Microsoft Store.

Although the operating system now looked fresh and modern, the first release left plenty of room for improvement. A lot of the features that users were familiar with from Windows 10 were either missing or had been scaled back. File Explorer did not have tabs, the Taskbar lost several customization options, and many advanced settings still sent users to the Control Panel.

Furthermore, even the new right-click menu could make simple tasks take an extra step. Also, adding to the mix were some early performance problems and a mix of new and old interfaces, and Windows 11 often felt like an operating system that was still being put together.

Five years later, the operating system has evolved considerably. Microsoft has delivered annual feature updates, dozens of cumulative updates, thousands of bug fixes, and an expanding set of AI-powered capabilities. Along the way, the company has restored requested features, improved performance, modernized more of the interface, and refined many of the areas that drew criticism at launch.

That doesn't necessarily mean every change has been for the better. While the operating system has become faster, more capable, and more polished, Microsoft has also introduced new requirements and experiences that some users view as steps backward, such as a greater emphasis on Microsoft accounts and online services during setup.

So, how different is Windows 11 today compared to the version that debuted in 2021?

In this guide, I'll compare the two side by side to see how much the operating system has really changed over the past five years.

Disclaimer This comparison includes features and changes that Microsoft is still rolling out or developing at the time of this writing. Some features may not yet be available on all devices and could change before they become generally available in future Windows 11 updates.

Windows 11 first impressions

The desktop is probably the easiest place to see how the operating system has changed. When Microsoft introduced Windows 11, it brought a new visual style with rounded corners, updated icons, a centered Taskbar, and a simpler overall look. It was a noticeable change from its predecessor, but some parts of the experience still felt unfinished behind the new design.

Five years later, the desktop remains instantly recognizable, yet it feels far more polished. The software giant has refined the Taskbar, improved the Start menu, modernized more system components, and added new AI-powered experiences, all while making the operating system faster and more consistent.

The transformation isn't defined by a single feature. Instead, it's the result of hundreds of incremental improvements that have gradually turned Windows 11 into a more complete operating system.

In 2026, at first glance, Windows 11 still retains the familiarity of the version released back in 2021. You can see this in the centered Taskbar, rounded corners, and overall design are still there. However, you can notice the changes once you start using it.

The company has also brought back features that were missing at launch, added new options, and made many everyday tasks feel quicker and easier.

Start menu: From basic to more flexible

On Windows 11, the Start menu was one of the most controversial redesigns. In this new version, Microsoft replaced the Live Tiles with a simpler launcher focused on pinned apps and recommended content.

Although the cleaner look matched the new design language, it also removed many of the customization options users had relied on.

Windows 11 (2021)

The original Start menu prioritized simplicity over customization. It introduced a centered layout with pinned apps and recommendations. However, users couldn't resize the menu, hide recommendations completely, or organize the elements as freely as they could on Windows 10.

For many people, it felt more like an app launcher than the central hub users were accustomed to.

Windows 11 (2026)

Today, the Start menu keeps the same visual identity but offers considerably more control. Microsoft has added Small, Large, and Automatic size options, giving users more control over how much space the menu takes up. The company has also improved the organization of pinned and recent content and added more controls for customizing what appears in the menu.

Although it still doesn't replicate the Start menu from Windows 10, the newer design strikes a better balance between simplicity and flexibility.

Taskbar: It had to be rebuilt

The Taskbar quickly became one of the biggest complaints about Windows 11. Although Microsoft modernized its appearance with centered icons and a simplified design, it also removed several long-standing features that many users considered essential.

Windows 11 (2021)

The first version of the Taskbar focused on a cleaner interface but came with significant compromises. For example, features such as drag and drop, app labels, and the never combine option were removed, the right-click menu was reduced to a single shortcut, and the Taskbar could no longer be moved to other edges of the screen.

While the redesign looked modern, it also disrupted the familiar workflows.

Windows 11 (2026)

Microsoft spent the following years restoring many of the missing capabilities and adding more control. Also, the drag-and-drop support was added back, app labels and never combine became available again, and the system tray gained additional refinements and customization options. Microsoft has also brought back the ability to change the Taskbar's position, allowing it to be placed at the top, left, or right of the screen.

The Taskbar still follows the same basic visual design introduced in 2021, but it is now far more practical and customizable for everyday use.

File Explorer: From missing essentials to modern

File Explorer is one of the examples that shows how the operating system matured over the years. The version of the file manager introduced a modern interface with new icons and a simplified command bar, but many of the productivity features users expected were still missing. It looked modern, yet much of the experience remained familiar.

Since then, Microsoft has expanded File Explorer with features that make everyday file management more useful. The company added tabs, Gallery, better cloud integration, improved thumbnails, and several smaller changes that make browsing and managing files easier.

Windows 11 (2021)

At launch, File Explorer received one of the first major visual updates in years. Microsoft replaced the traditional Ribbon interface with a cleaner command bar, updated icons, and a simplified design that matched the rest of the operating system.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

However, the redesign was mostly cosmetic. A lot of the improvements users had been requesting were still missing. File Explorer launched without tabs, navigation between folders could feel slower than expected, and the redesigned context menu often required an extra step to access older commands. The experience looked more modern, but it still felt like a transition between the old and new versions of Windows.

For many users, File Explorer represented the broader Windows 11 launch experience. It had a refreshed appearance, but it still needed more time to mature.

Windows 11 (2026)

Five years later, File Explorer has become one of the strongest examples of Microsoft's gradual modernization effort. The company has added tabs, Gallery, a redesigned Home experience, improved thumbnails, better cloud integration, and clearer file-size information. Users can also middle-click to open folders in new tabs, making navigation more convenient.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Performance has also become a major focus. Everyday tasks such as opening folders, switching between tabs, loading previews, and searching through files feel more responsive compared with the original release.

While some legacy elements remain, File Explorer on Windows 11 (2026) feels much closer to the modern file manager Microsoft has been building toward. It keeps the familiar workflow while adding many of the productivity features users had expected for years.

Settings: The long transition

The Settings app has been one of the longest-running modernization projects for the company. When the new version of the operating system launched, Microsoft continued moving options away from the traditional Control Panel and into a redesigned Settings experience. However, the transition was far from complete.

The experience for configuring the system was inconsistent because some settings felt modern and easy to navigate, while others still redirected users to older interfaces. Five years later, Microsoft has continued expanding Settings, adding more controls, improving navigation, and reducing the number of times users need to open legacy tools.

Windows 11 (2021)

Originally, the Settings app received a refreshed design with a new navigation layout, updated pages, and a cleaner interface that matched the operating system's visual changes.

However, the modernization was far from complete. A lot of advanced options still opened Control Panel or older dialog boxes, creating an inconsistent experience. Finding specific options could also be frustrating because some controls were organized differently compared to Windows 10.

The Settings app represented one of the biggest challenges Microsoft faced with Windows 11. The company wanted to create a modern management experience, but decades of legacy components made a complete transition difficult.

Windows 11 (2026)

Five years later, the Settings app has become a much more capable replacement for many traditional Control Panel experiences. Microsoft has continued moving features into Settings, improved search, reorganized pages, and added more controls for managing devices, personalization, accounts, and system features.

The experience is more consistent than it was at launch, especially for everyday tasks such as managing displays, Bluetooth devices, power settings, personalization, and Windows Update.

However, the transition is still not fully complete. For instance, some advanced tools and legacy configuration pages still exist, and that shows that modernizing the operating system is a gradual process that must also maintain compatibility with older features and apps.

Productivity: Smarter Search, multitasking, and Widgets

One of the goals with the release of Windows 11 was to make everyday tasks easier, whether users were looking for files, managing multiple apps, or getting information without opening additional apps. At launch, the operating system introduced features such as Snap Layouts and Widgets, while Windows Search continued the experience users already knew on Windows 10.

However, many of these features were still in their early stages. Search relied mostly on keywords, Snap Layouts offered useful but limited window management, and Widgets focused heavily on news and Microsoft services.

Today, these experiences have improved considerably. Microsoft has expanded Search, refined multitasking tools, and added more controls to Widgets. Together, these changes show how Windows 11 has developed beyond its original desktop redesign.

Windows 11 (2021)

In the original release, Microsoft introduced several features designed to improve productivity, but many were still in their early stages.

Windows Search provided a familiar way to find apps, settings, and files, but it relied mainly on traditional keyword matching and could sometimes struggle to return useful results quickly.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Snap Layouts was one of the more useful additions, giving users predefined window arrangements that made multitasking easier. However, the feature offered fewer layout options and less flexibility than the experience available today.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Widgets introduced a new way to access information from the desktop, but the original implementation focused heavily on news, weather, and Microsoft services. For many users, it felt more like an information panel than a productivity tool.

Windows 11 (2026)

Today, Microsoft has expanded these features and added more ways to get things done.

Windows Search now includes improvements such as better indexing, typo correction, improved local results, and AI-powered capabilities on supported devices. Recent updates have also improved how Search handles short queries and understands what users are looking for.

Microsoft has also introduced AI-powered capabilities for finding and changing settings on supported devices, allowing some configurations to be located and applied more easily.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

The company is also working on a new search experience that replaces Windows Search with Ask Copilot in the Taskbar, using AI and natural language to search for files, settings, apps, and virtually anything else.

Snap Layouts has matured with better layout suggestions and improved support for larger displays and multiple monitors, making it easier to arrange several applications.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Widgets have also gained more personalization options and additional integrations. While news and information remain part of the experience, users have more control over what appears in the panel.

Copilot and AI: The biggest change?

Microsoft's decision to integrate AI into Windows 11 is perhaps the biggest difference between the 2026 and 2021 versions. When the company introduced the operating system, AI was not part of the desktop experience. The focus was on a redesigned interface, productivity improvements, and a more modern foundation.

Over the following years, the software giant shifted the operating system into a platform powered by AI. Copilot became part of the operating system, new AI features arrived on Copilot+ PCs, and Microsoft began integrating AI into areas such as search, accessibility, creativity, and system interactions.

The change has been significant, but it has also created a new debate around Windows 11. While some users see AI as the next major step for personal computing, many others question whether these features improve everyday tasks or add more complexity.

The comparison below shows how Windows 11 evolved from an operating system without built-in AI experiences into one designed around the company's vision of intelligent computing.

Windows 11 (2021)

Originally, AI was not a central part of the operating system. The experience focused on traditional desktop features.

Windows Search remained a conventional tool based mostly on keywords and indexing. Voice features, accessibility tools, and system assistance existed, but they were not powered by the newer AI capabilities Microsoft would introduce later.

The original Windows 11 experience also lacked dedicated AI hardware features. There were no Copilot+ PCs, no built-in AI assistant integrated into the desktop, and no local AI models designed to run directly on compatible devices.

At the time, Windows 11 represented a visual and usability redesign. AI would become the next major chapter in its evolution.

Windows 11 (2026)

Several years later, AI has become one of the defining parts of Windows 11. Microsoft introduced Copilot as an integrated assistant and expanded AI capabilities across the operating system, especially on newer Copilot+ PCs with dedicated neural processing units (NPUs).

Modern Windows 11 includes AI-powered experiences such as improved Search, Recall, Click to Do, enhanced voice features, and creative tools designed to help users complete tasks faster. Accessibility has also benefited from AI through improved voice interaction, captions, and other assistive features.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

The biggest change is that the operating system is no longer only reacting to commands. Microsoft is building toward an operating system that can understand context and help users complete tasks more naturally.

However, AI has also become one of the most debated parts of Windows 11. Features like Recall and increased integration with Microsoft services have raised questions about privacy, control, and whether every user wants AI built into their everyday computing experience.

Performance: Why Windows 11 feels different

Performance was one of the biggest concerns surrounding Windows 11 in its early days. The operating system looked modern, but some users encountered sluggish animations, slow File Explorer responses, high memory usage, and inconsistent responsiveness. For an operating system built on the same Windows 10 foundation, those problems made the visual redesign feel less convincing.

Microsoft has spent the years since launch improving responsiveness, resource management, and overall reliability. The company has also made performance a major focus of its broader Windows K2 work, with improvements designed to make everyday interactions feel faster without requiring more powerful hardware.

The difference is not always something that can be captured in a screenshot. Unlike the Start menu or File Explorer, performance is something users experience through hundreds of small interactions throughout the day.

Windows 11 (2021)

The original release could feel less responsive than Windows 10 on some systems, particularly during everyday tasks such as opening File Explorer, switching between windows, or interacting with the Taskbar and Start menu.

Some of these problems were related to animations and transitions that could feel sluggish. File Explorer also experienced performance issues in early releases, while memory management and background processes could cause responsiveness issues on systems with limited resources.

The result was an operating system that sometimes looked faster and more modern than it actually felt.

Windows 11 (2026)

Half a decade of updates have made Windows 11 a more responsive operating system. Microsoft has optimized core components, improved File Explorer performance, refined animations, and continued to reduce the delays users experienced in earlier releases.

Recent work under the Windows K2 initiative has placed an even greater emphasis on responsiveness, resource management, reliability, and reducing unnecessary overhead. Microsoft has also introduced improvements designed to make interactive tasks feel faster without simply relying on more powerful hardware.

Windows 11 is not universally faster on every piece of hardware, but the overall experience is considerably more mature than it was at launch. A lot of the small delays that made the 2021 release feel unfinished have either been reduced or eliminated. However, a lot of work still needs to be done.

Security and accessibility: Stronger protection

Security and accessibility have both evolved significantly since the first release of the operating system. In 2021, the company made hardware-backed security a bigger part of the operating system by requiring features such as TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot.

Also, accessibility tools such as Narrator, Magnifier, and Voice Access provided the foundation for a more inclusive experience. Now, in 2026, Windows 11 offers stronger security protections and more accessibility features.

For example, Microsoft has expanded Windows Hello, introduced Enhanced Sign-in Security, improved voice and captioning experiences, added Administrator Protection, and added AI-powered capabilities that can make the operating system easier to use for people with different needs.

Windows 11 (2021)

Security was one of the defining changes in the original Windows 11 release. Microsoft required TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot on supported systems and continued promoting Windows Hello as a more secure alternative to traditional passwords.

The operating system also included a strong foundation for accessibility, with tools such as Narrator, Magnifier, and high-contrast options. Voice Access was available in a more limited form, while features such as Live Captions were still relatively new.

At launch, the focus was largely on establishing stronger hardware-backed security and improving the accessibility features already available in the system.

Windows 11 (2026)

Security has become more deeply integrated into the experience. Microsoft has expanded protections such as Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security, improved support for passkeys, added Administrator Protection, and strengthened defenses against malicious applications and other threats.

Accessibility has also become more capable. Voice Access provides more natural ways to control the desktop experience, Live Captions have become more useful, and newer AI-powered capabilities can help users interact with the operating system in ways that were not possible in 2021.

The biggest change is that security and accessibility are no longer just collections of separate tools. They are increasingly built into the way Windows 11 works, from how users sign in and protect their devices to how they interact with the desktop.

Setup experience: From easier to more connected

The Windows 11 setup experience has changed in an important way since 2021. The original release already encouraged users to connect their devices to the internet and use a Microsoft account. However, it was still possible to find ways around the requirement and create a local account. The option was not always obvious, but users had more control over how they configured a new installation.

By 2026, Microsoft has pushed the setup process further toward a connected experience. Internet access and a Microsoft account have become more central to the Out-of-Box Experience (OOBE). In contrast, local account setup has become increasingly difficult to access through the normal setup process.

This makes the setup experience one of the areas where Windows 11 has not simply evolved, but has also changed how people should use the operating system.

Windows 11 (2021)

The original setup process introduced a stronger push toward Microsoft accounts and online connectivity, particularly on Windows 11 Home. However, users could still create a local account by finding the appropriate setup option or using workarounds when the option was not immediately presented.

That gave users more flexibility when setting up a computer without wanting to connect their installation to Microsoft's cloud services.

The setup experience was also relatively straightforward once the initial account and network requirements were handled. The emphasis was on getting the system ready to use rather than introducing users to a growing collection of online services.

Windows 11 (2026)

The setup experience is now much more tightly connected to Microsoft's online ecosystem. The company has continued to make a Microsoft account and an internet connection central requirements for setting up Windows 11, while eliminating the local account option for home consumers.

This approach makes it easier to connect services such as OneDrive, Windows Backup, Microsoft Store, and other account-based features from the beginning. However, it also gives users less choice during setup, particularly those who want a traditional local offline account.

The change is significant because it reflects a different perspective from Windows 11, which launched in 2021. Microsoft is no longer treating the computer as an isolated device. It increasingly sees the operating system as part of a connected Microsoft account and cloud ecosystem.

What Windows 11 still hasn't fixed

Five years of updates have transformed Windows 11, but the operating system is still not completely consistent. Microsoft has modernized many of the areas that felt outdated at launch, yet some of the same problems that frustrated users in 2021 remain in one form or another.

The difference is that these issues are no longer spread across the entire operating system. They are increasingly concentrated in specific parts of Windows 11, particularly areas where Microsoft has to maintain compatibility with decades-old components and applications.

Windows 11 (2021)

The original release exposed many of these inconsistencies. Windows 11 introduced a modern Settings app, but many advanced options still opened in the older Control Panel experience and legacy dialogs. Different parts of the operating system often followed different design rules, making the experience feel like a mix of new and old.

Microsoft also faced criticism over limited customization, aggressive Microsoft account integration, and the reduction of familiar features.

Windows 11 (2026)

Windows 11 is considerably more polished, but some of those issues remain.

Legacy components are still visible in parts of the operating system, particularly advanced configuration tools and older dialogs.

Control Panel has not completely disappeared. Microsoft has moved many settings into the Settings app, but some functionality still depends on legacy interfaces.

Microsoft account integration is stronger. This makes services such as OneDrive, Windows Backup, and Microsoft Store easier to connect, but users who prefer a local account have fewer obvious choices during setup.

AI remains controversial. Microsoft has added AI to more parts of the operating system, but not everyone wants an assistant, AI search, or AI-powered features built in.

Promotions and recommendations remain part of the experience. Start menu recommendations, account prompts, Microsoft service integrations, and other promotional elements can sometimes make Windows 11 feel more like a platform for Microsoft's services.

Updates can still cause problems. Microsoft has improved the update and recovery experience, but system updates can still introduce bugs or compatibility issues.

The important difference is that these problems no longer define the entire Windows 11 experience. In 2021, inconsistencies and missing features were difficult to ignore. In 2026, they are increasingly the remaining pieces of an operating system that has otherwise matured considerably.

Windows 11 (2021) vs. Windows 11 (2026): The verdict

The question isn't whether Windows 11 changed. It clearly did.

The better question is whether Microsoft fixed enough of the problems that made the original release feel unfinished.

Windows Central's Take

In my opinion, Windows 11 is a much better operating system than the one shipped in 2021, but that improvement also says a lot about how rough the original release was. A lot of the familiar features were removed in the name of a cleaner design, and Microsoft ultimately spent years putting much of that functionality back.

What I appreciate more now is that Windows 11 feels less like a redesign layered over Windows 10 and more like its own operating system. File Explorer, the Taskbar, Start menu, Settings, and overall responsiveness have all moved in the right direction. The changes aren't always dramatic, but after using this experience for years, those small improvements add up.

My bigger concern is the direction Microsoft is taking the operating system rather than how it looks. The stronger push toward Microsoft accounts, cloud services, and AI gives Windows 11 capabilities that didn't exist in 2021, but it also makes the experience feel less user-controlled in some areas. I don't think every computer needs to be treated like a gateway to Microsoft's services. Users should have direct control of what they want.

For someone using Windows 11 today, I wouldn't recommend avoiding the operating system because of the problems it had at launch. Five years of updates have made a real difference. At the same time, I wouldn't pretend Microsoft has finished the job. The remaining legacy components, account push, and inconsistent experiences show that Windows 11 is still being rebuilt while millions of people are using it.

However, important to note that through its new Windows K2 initiative, Microsoft has been working to address many of the pain points in the operating system.

What do you think about how much Windows 11 has changed since 2021? Let me know in the comments.

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