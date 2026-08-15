Beat AI slop with Huion's back-to-school PC drawing tablet deals: Here are the top picks for artists of all levels
Huion's discounted PC drawing tablets boast high-quality displays, responsive pens with feedback, and synchronized note-taking.
Huion, known for creating high-quality drawing tablets and pen displays, is launching a back-to-school sale on some of its best models. These discounted tablets are built for the aspiring student, whether they need extra help taking notes during class or creating beautiful digital works of art.
There are tons of discounts on offer, so I've picked out some of the best in both the budget and premium price ranges while showcasing a couple of drawing tablets we've reviewed and given high marks in the past. So, if you want to overcome a wave of AI-generated knock-off art by showing off real creativity with top-grade drawing tablets, these are for you.
"This is a worthy competitor to Wacom with its 24-inch drawing surface that produces a great color gamut with 4K clarity. It offers 8,192 pressure levels to accurately depict strokes and there are a number of useful items included in the box such as an amazing Keydial Mini for better control while drawing, an artist glove, multiple pen nibs, a pen holder, and more." ~ Rebecca Spear, Former Gaming and News Editor
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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"This purchase nets you a drawing display, two pens, a pen holder, replacement nibs, a drawing globe, and a Keydial Mini. The display offers great color and works creates excellent brush stroke pressure to add depth to my pen strokes." ~ Rebecca Spear, Former Gaming and News Editor
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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Transfer your handwritten research notes from paper onto your phone as PDF files with the press of a button or record and sync your art sketches with your phone through the power of the Huion Note.
This smart notebook features 50 A5-sized pages, a battery life of 18 hours, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 4 ballpoint pen refills, and 2 plastic pen nibs.
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This is a Huion Note's beefier 'E' variant, with a display screen capable of 1920x1200 resolution with 60Hz refresh rates, a bundled stylus pen, a soft-light screen for protecting eyes, a customized launch interface with smart handwriting tools, and more features that will make note-taking a much less tedious chore.
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With a 1920x1080 display that features 99% sRGB Gamut Coverage, a durable anti-glare glass casing, and a responsive tablet pen with tactile feedback that feels like a real pen, the Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) makes for a fine drawing tablet for beginner and veteran digital artists.
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The Kamvas 16 (Gen 3) is the cream of the crop when it comes to drawing tablets by Huion, as it's built for drawing the cleanest, most digital art thanks to its 15.8-inch, 2.5K QHD display and PenTech 4.0 technology.
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This is one of the most budget-friendly drawing tablets you can buy from Huion. It features respectable performance rates, a responsive stylus pen that uses PenTech 3.0 technology, and 8 programmable keys.
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FAQ
Which of these tablets is best for note-taking?
The Huion Note E is the best standalone for taking notes as it doesn't rely on paper or internet connections to get the job done.
Which of these tablets is for digital art?
The Kamva Pro 19 and Pro 24 (Gen 3) are the best overall tablets for drawing digital art thanks to their rich features, responsive stylus pens, and high-quality displays that render images with crisp resolutions.
The Kamvas 16 (Gen 3) and Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) are good mid-range alternatives in case you don't have the budget for the Pro tablets that offer very good resolutions, display sizes, and portable-friendly designs.
How long with Huion's Back-to-School campaign sale last?
Huion's Back-to-School campaign sale will last from August 14, 2026, to September 15, 2026.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
- Jez CordenExecutive Editor
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