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Huion, known for creating high-quality drawing tablets and pen displays, is launching a back-to-school sale on some of its best models. These discounted tablets are built for the aspiring student, whether they need extra help taking notes during class or creating beautiful digital works of art.

There are tons of discounts on offer, so I've picked out some of the best in both the budget and premium price ranges while showcasing a couple of drawing tablets we've reviewed and given high marks in the past. So, if you want to overcome a wave of AI-generated knock-off art by showing off real creativity with top-grade drawing tablets, these are for you.

23.8-inch 4K display Save 31% ($400) Huion Kamvas Pro 24: was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at HUION

"This is a worthy competitor to Wacom with its 24-inch drawing surface that produces a great color gamut with 4K clarity. It offers 8,192 pressure levels to accurately depict strokes and there are a number of useful items included in the box such as an amazing Keydial Mini for better control while drawing, an artist glove, multiple pen nibs, a pen holder, and more." ~ Rebecca Spear, Former Gaming and News Editor



Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Read more Read less ▼

18.4" 4K Screen with PenTech 4.0 Save 20% ($220) Huion Kamvas Pro 19: was $1,099 now $879 at HUION

"This purchase nets you a drawing display, two pens, a pen holder, replacement nibs, a drawing globe, and a Keydial Mini. The display offers great color and works creates excellent brush stroke pressure to add depth to my pen strokes." ~ Rebecca Spear, Former Gaming and News Editor



Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Read more Read less ▼

Digital notebook Save $30 Huion Note: was $119.99 now $89.99 at HUION

Transfer your handwritten research notes from paper onto your phone as PDF files with the press of a button or record and sync your art sketches with your phone through the power of the Huion Note.



This smart notebook features 50 A5-sized pages, a battery life of 18 hours, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 4 ballpoint pen refills, and 2 plastic pen nibs. Read more Read less ▼

8.4-inch soft-light paper-like screen Save $37 Huion Note E: was $369 now $332 at HUION

This is a Huion Note's beefier 'E' variant, with a display screen capable of 1920x1200 resolution with 60Hz refresh rates, a bundled stylus pen, a soft-light screen for protecting eyes, a customized launch interface with smart handwriting tools, and more features that will make note-taking a much less tedious chore. Read more Read less ▼

Pen display doubles as a pen tablet Save $40 Huion Kamvas 13 (Gen 3): was $249 now $209 at HUION

With a 1920x1080 display that features 99% sRGB Gamut Coverage, a durable anti-glare glass casing, and a responsive tablet pen with tactile feedback that feels like a real pen, the Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) makes for a fine drawing tablet for beginner and veteran digital artists. Read more Read less ▼

2.5K QHD Display and PenTech 4.0 Save $75 Huion Kamvas 16 (Gen 3): was $499 now $424 at HUION

The Kamvas 16 (Gen 3) is the cream of the crop when it comes to drawing tablets by Huion, as it's built for drawing the cleanest, most digital art thanks to its 15.8-inch, 2.5K QHD display and PenTech 4.0 technology. Read more Read less ▼

Battery-free Pen, 8,192 levels of pressure Save $10.50 Huion Inspiroy 2 M: was $69.99 now $59.49 at HUION

This is one of the most budget-friendly drawing tablets you can buy from Huion. It features respectable performance rates, a responsive stylus pen that uses PenTech 3.0 technology, and 8 programmable keys. Read more Read less ▼

FAQ

Which of these tablets is best for note-taking? The Huion Note E is the best standalone for taking notes as it doesn't rely on paper or internet connections to get the job done.

Which of these tablets is for digital art? The Kamva Pro 19 and Pro 24 (Gen 3) are the best overall tablets for drawing digital art thanks to their rich features, responsive stylus pens, and high-quality displays that render images with crisp resolutions. The Kamvas 16 (Gen 3) and Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) are good mid-range alternatives in case you don't have the budget for the Pro tablets that offer very good resolutions, display sizes, and portable-friendly designs.

How long with Huion's Back-to-School campaign sale last? Huion's Back-to-School campaign sale will last from August 14, 2026, to September 15, 2026.

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