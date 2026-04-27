Don't sleep on 'MOUSE: P.I. For Hire,' a new and fantastic boomer shooter on Xbox — Mickey Mouse, it ain't!

Jack is all about cutting right through the cheese.

MOUSE: P.I. For Hire drops you page first into the wildly drawn world of Mouseburg. A 1930s-style detective flick meets old-school artistry. You play as Jack Peper, a grumbly ex-cop and war veteran turned private investigator.

The whole city is infested with rodent-driven crime, full of shady deals, cheese-smuggling, and corrupt politicians. Straight from the comics, Jack is on a crime-solving spree to clean up his town and bring peace to his neighborhood, which is nestled quietly in the slums.

MOUSE: P.I. For Hire (Image credit: Michael Hoglund) Title: MOUSE: P.I. For Hire

Genres: FPS, Action, Detective

Released: April 16, 2026 Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PS5, , Switch

Developer: Fumi Games

Available on: Xbox Series X|S, PC (Xbox app & Steam), PlayStation, Nintendo Switch

Price: $29.99

Xbox Play Anywhere: ✔️

Xbox Game Pass: ❌

Pepper’s adventure launches with a fairly standard missing persons case; a magician has gone missing. Chaos ensues, and nothing gouda comes of it. As gang violence, kidnapping, and the fat-rodent herself come singing, Jack faces down an over-the-top cartoon noir story.

If you’re into one-liners, video-game meta jokes, and cheesy puns, then you’d cheddar believe you’re in for a grate time.

Mouse: PI for Hire is a boomer shooter with Cuphead-styled 1930s flair - YouTube Watch On

Gameplay-wise, MOUSE: P.I. For Hire is a slick showcase of fundamental linear shooting mechanics. While you’ll never find yourself aiming down the sights of a weapon, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better rotation of weapons for a game that feels like a steal at $30.

Combat feels brie-lliant, and nothing demonstrates that better than the weapons of Mouseburg. From simple pistols to face-to-cheese-melting-goo guns, you’ll have an entire arsenal of weapons that each come with their own unique secondary firing mechanic and upgrade path. All of which can be upgraded thanks to careful exploration of the rather open-linear levels.

There are so many guns that when it comes down to the holey-mess of combat, you’ll be bleu in the face trying to keep your options straight. On PC and controller, you can call up the “cheese” wheel of weapons to swap between. With a hot-swap button dedicated to switching between your current and last gun.