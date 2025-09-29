It looks like Windows is about to get a boost internally.

In a new internal memo, Windows and Surface boss Pavan Davuluri has announced that Microsoft is bringing the teams that make the core of Windows back into the Windows organization.

For those unaware, the Windows organization has essentially been split in two since 2018. Teams that work on the core of Windows were moved under Azure, and the rest of the Windows team (those that focused on top level features and user experiences) remained under the Windows org.

That is finally changing, with Davuluri saying that the Windows client and server teams are now going to operate under the same roof once again. "This change unifies Windows engineering work under a single organization ... Moving the teams working on Windows client and server together into one organization brings focus to delivering against our priorities."

The move comes as Microsoft promises the future of Windows to be one that is agentic, prioritizing voice input in addition to mouse and keyboard usage, and becoming an AI-powered OS that can conduct tasks and actions on your behalf. Davuluri even says that the restructure will help the company “deliver our vision of Windows as an Agentic OS”

While much of the Windows engineering teams will now be back under the Windows org, there will still be a handful of low-level teams that remain under the Azure organization instead. "Likewise, we will continue to have dependencies from the core kernel and virtualization and Linux teams, now part of Azure Core, to provide the foundational support for client scenarios, silicon enablement, and WSL."

With Davuluri now in control of the bulk of Windows engineering and development, it sounds like the company is slowly moving towards something brand new when it comes to Windows. In the age of AI, and the potential that an agentic operating system brings, it seems Davuluri is eager to capitalize and move to position Windows as the platform for future AI experiences.

