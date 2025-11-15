Windows president addresses current state of Windows 11 after AI backlash — "We know we have a lot of work to do"

Microsoft's Windows lead Pavan Davuluri has commented on recent backlash regarding the current state and direction of Windows. In a post on X, Davuluri acknowledges the recent comments from users and says he and his team are taking in all the feedback.

"The team (and I) take in a ton of feedback. We balance what we see in our product feedback systems with what we hear directly. They don’t always match, but both are important. I've read through the comments and see focus on things like reliability, performance, ease of use and more" says Davuluri.

His post is in response to Gergely Orosz, who was criticizing Windows as a platform for developers. Davuluri says "we care deeply about developers. We know we have work to do on the experience, both on the everyday usability, from inconsistent dialogs to power user experiences. When we meet as a team, we discuss these pain points and others in detail, because we want developers to choose Windows."