Microsoft responds to push back from users — will listen to feedback regarding new simplified naming scheme for Windows 11 updates

Last week, Microsoft unveiled a new, more simplified naming scheme for Windows updates on Windows 11 which were designed to make it clearer to end users what Windows Update was actually downloading and installing. Now, the company has backtracked on some of the naming changes, saying it will address feedback from customers.

In the original announcement, Microsoft said it was omitting unnecessary details such as date prefixes and platform architecture, instead prioritizing simplified titles such as "Security Update" or "Driver Update" with a the version number instead. Feedback from users online suggested that this actually made it more confusing, as now it wasn't clear how new the update even was.

"We are actively listening to your feedback and planning further improvements. Thank you for helping us create a better user experience" says the Microsoft blog post in an updated published just a couple of days after the original announcement was made. It sounds like the company is going to address these criticisms and ensure things like the date are included in update names still.