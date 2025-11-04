Microsoft responds to push back from users — will listen to feedback regarding new simplified naming scheme for Windows 11 updates

News
By published

The company says it is actively working on improving its new update naming scheme for Windows 11 after backlash from users.

Windows 11 Update Windowsupdate Estimate New Dark
Microsoft will address concerns about its new simplified naming scheme for Windows 11 updates. (Image credit: Future)

Last week, Microsoft unveiled a new, more simplified naming scheme for Windows updates on Windows 11 which were designed to make it clearer to end users what Windows Update was actually downloading and installing. Now, the company has backtracked on some of the naming changes, saying it will address feedback from customers.

In the original announcement, Microsoft said it was omitting unnecessary details such as date prefixes and platform architecture, instead prioritizing simplified titles such as "Security Update" or "Driver Update" with a the version number instead. Feedback from users online suggested that this actually made it more confusing, as now it wasn't clear how new the update even was.