Windows 11 is gaining a simplified naming scheme for updates going forward

Expect to see your monthly and driver updates with new titles going forward.

Microsoft has announced that it's updating and simplifying the way Windows updates are named on Windows 11. The new naming scheme is designed to standardize updates across Windows platforms, and make it clearer to end users what Windows Update is actually downloading.

Going forward, each type of Windows update will be distinctly identified during the download and install process. Monthly security patches will be denoted as "Security Update," and driver updates will be denoted as "Driver Update" for example.

Microsoft says the new naming scheme is designed to be more intuitive and consistent, easier to read and understand, and focused on the most relevant details pertaining to the update that is being downloaded. The new naming scheme will appear in Windows Update and the Windows Update history page.