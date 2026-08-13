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2023 saw the release of a game that not many expected to be anything special, yet proved its naysayers wrong at every turn: Hogwarts Legacy.

This open-world RPG shocked the world by perfectly capturing the immersive gameplay feeling of being a wizard in the Harry Potter universe while becoming one of the best-selling games of all time by selling over 40 million copies (it even outsold Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the first week it came out by selling over 12 million copies).

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If you're a fan of Hogwarts Legacy and wanted this unexpected gem to grow into a franchise in itself, you're in luck, as Warner Bros. confirmed in a letter to shareholders that development for Hogwarts Legacy 2 is underway.

This statement comes from page 4 of the shareholder letter, in which Warner Bros. says, and I quote, "We expect Games to more meaningfully contribute to segment profitability going forward as our pipeline expands, including the second installment of Hogwarts Legacy."

Windows Central's take

Hogwarts Legacy - Official Launch Trailer 4K - YouTube Watch On

Now, since this was a casual offhand comment made by Warner Bros., it'll be a LONG time before we see any official gameplay trailer for Hogwarts Legacy 2.

So I'm guessing we'll see Hogwarts Legacy 2's official reveal sometime in either 2027 or 2028 at either the Games Awards or Summer Games Fest events.

Either way, Harry Potter fans are definitely buzzing with excitement at this news. I know my former colleague, Rebecca Spear, certainly should be, as she gave Hogwarts Legacy a near-perfect review score of 4.5 stars, stating, "Like many of you, I've longed to explore the wizarding world ever since I read the Harry Potter books as a child. I'm pleased to say that Avalanche Software's game, Hogwarts Legacy, fulfills this fantasy better than any game before it."

As for me, I wasn't the biggest Harry Potter fan as a kid, as I was more inclined towards Lord of the Rings and Warhammer 40,000 (and still am for the latter). However, with the sequel on the horizon and with me being in a magical mood lately, I might give the first Hogwarts Legacy game a shot to see how this game earned the admiration of so many players worldwide.

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