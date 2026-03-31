The Surface Pro X was ahead of its time — Now it’s time for a 2026 comeback
Features
By Sean Endicott published
Surface lost its sexiness when Microsoft moved away from the Surface Pro X.
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Surface lost its sexiness when Microsoft moved away from the Surface Pro X.