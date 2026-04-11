"It still won’t be my dream Surface Pro": The missing piece Microsoft never built vanished — and it’s not coming back
Features
By Sean Endicott published
I'll never get my dream Surface device even if Microsoft makes the perfect Surface Pro 12.
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I'll never get my dream Surface device even if Microsoft makes the perfect Surface Pro 12.