Right now is a terrible time to buy a Microsoft Surface — here's why
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By Sean Endicott published
Bad sales on aging hardware leave no reason to get a Surface right now, but you won't have to wait long until that changes.
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Bad sales on aging hardware leave no reason to get a Surface right now, but you won't have to wait long until that changes.