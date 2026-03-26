Right now is a terrible time to buy a Microsoft Surface — here's why

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Bad sales on aging hardware leave no reason to get a Surface right now, but you won't have to wait long until that changes.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
The Surface Pro 11 is still a lovely device, but a lack of discounts and the device's age make it a hard sell. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)