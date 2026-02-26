Lead an undead horde in 'Countless Army' — a reverse tower defense game now on Xbox

Don’t stop the horde. Lead it.

For the Lich! Avoid the human defenses and swarm the towers to take over the six kingdoms as your own in Countless Army, available now on Xbox.

Tower defense is a staple video game genre that entices every age group. You have a building, and it must be protected.

COUNTLESS ARMY FACT SHEET

Title: Countless Army
Genres: Strategy
Released: January 28, 2026
Developer: Dos Estrellas
Available on: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
Price: $9.99
Xbox Play Anywhere:
Xbox Game Pass:

That’s the premise of Countless Army, developed and published by the three-person team at Dos Estrellas. The game begins with the premise of a lovely kingdom, long at peace, enjoying its days. But there’s no fun in that! The Lich has awakened, and you must conquer the 6 kingdoms and bring torment to the humans.