Lead an undead horde in 'Countless Army' — a reverse tower defense game now on Xbox
Don’t stop the horde. Lead it.
Tower defense is a staple video game genre that entices every age group. You have a building, and it must be protected.
Title: Countless Army
Genres: Strategy
Released: January 28, 2026
Developer: Dos Estrellas
Available on: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
Price: $9.99
Xbox Play Anywhere: ❌
Xbox Game Pass: ❌
Set up defenses to stop an onslaught of foes from toppling your towers and enjoy the sweet reward of victory. But what if the tables were turned? What if you were the leader of that oncoming horde this time? What if you could raise your own army of undead minions and send them to do your bidding so that you can conquer a kingdom?
That’s the premise of Countless Army, developed and published by the three-person team at Dos Estrellas. The game begins with the premise of a lovely kingdom, long at peace, enjoying its days. But there’s no fun in that! The Lich has awakened, and you must conquer the 6 kingdoms and bring torment to the humans.