Sony's Destiny 2 developer Bungie faces layoffs, reportedly delays upcoming games

Destiny 2 developer and publisher Bungie is the latest company to be affected by a wave of layoffs, with a number of staff being cut on Monday. The full scope of the layoffs is currently unknown, but multiple former employees announced their termination on social media channels like Twitter and LinkedIn. Social, communications, community, and production staff in particular seem to be heavily affected by the layoffs.

A report from Bloomberg indicates that these layoffs coincide with delays at Bungie, with the highly-anticipated Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion being pushed from February 2024 to June 2024. Meanwhile, Bungie's Marathon (which did not publicly have a release window) has been delayed into 2025.

Bungie was acquired by Sony in 2022, with the PlayStation parent company using Bungie to offer live-service game expertise and support to PlayStation Studios, but allowing Bungie to remain mostly independent and work as a multiplatform publisher. Reportedly, Bungie questioned the ability of Naughty Dog's upcoming The Last of Us multiplayer game to engage an audience for a long period of time, leading to the game being put on ice.

Analysis: A hard blow to Sony's live-service plans

I'm really, really, really sick of writing about layoffs. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this, and I hope that they can all find new jobs soon. This year may have had incredible games, but it's also been brutal to the people that make them, with studio closures and layoffs galore.

Taking a broader look, it's hard not to see this impacting Sony's big games as a service push, which Bungie was an integral part of. In addition to these delays and layoffs, Sony's partnership with Deviation Games seems to have quietly dissolved with the studio facing huge layoffs earlier in the year. There's a lot of questions right now that Sony needs to answer.

Furthermore, all game developers should be allowed to unionize.