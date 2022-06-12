Microsoft partners with Kojima Productions on cloud-powered Xbox game

Microsoft has announced a partnership with Kojima Productions, set to deliver a "brand new experience," leveraging the firm's "cutting edge cloud technology." Founder and revered video game director Hideo Kojima unveiled the title as a part of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, stopping short of specifics on the project.

The title is a "completely new game" according to Kojima, delivering what the studio states "no one has ever experienced or seen before." It's set to leverage the Microsoft Azure cloud empire to power various components of the project. The title will mark the second project from Kojima Productions as an independent studio following the 2019 release of Death Stranding.

The project is rumored to be Kojima Productions’ highly anticipated return to the horror scene following the cancellation of its Konami-backed Silent Hills project once slated for PlayStation 4. The studio released its critically acclaimed P.T. “playable teaser” for the title in 2014, though later canceled the project in the following year. The studio later launched PlayStation console exclusive Death Stranding, backed by a high-profile cast, including Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen.

First details on the Microsoft and Kojima Productions partnership surfaced in a Try Hard Guides report last Tuesday, with the studio reportedly working on a horror game titled "Overdose." The report claims the title will star Margaret Qualley, returning from the studio’s previous work on Death Stranding. The outlet later stated Kojima Productions asked for the report’s removal, lending credence to the enclosed details.

_Developing..._