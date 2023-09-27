PlayStation Studios' Horizon Forbidden West heads to Windows PC in 2024

What you need to know

Developed by Guerrilla Games and published by PlayStation Studios, Horizon Forbidden West first arrived on PS5 and PS4 on Feb. 18, 2022.

Earlier in 2023, a PS5-exclusive DLC called Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores launched.

The DLC, game, and some extras are being compiled in the appropriately-titled Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is coming to PS5 in October, and is headed to Windows PC in early 2024.

Ready for the next big PlayStation game to hit PC?

Guerrilla Games' and PlayStation Studios' Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PC courtesy of the new Complete Edition bundle. As shared by PlayStation Blog, this bundle includes the original game, the Burning Shores DLC, and a variety of digital extras such as a soundtrack and artbook.

Horizon Forbidden West first launched on PS5 and PS4 back on Feb. 18, 2022, while the PS5-exclusive DLC, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, launched back on April 19, 2023. Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is coming to PS5 in October, and will be available on PC at some point in early 2024.

Development of the PC version is being assisted by Nixxes Software, a studio Sony acquired explicitly for the purpose of improving its development pipeline for future PC ports. Nixxes previously worked on the PC ports of several Insomniac Games titles, including both Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Horizon Forbidden West joins the growing list of PlayStation games available on PC, with PlayStation continuing to follow a strategy of shipping single-player titles on PC a couple of years after the initial console release. Multiplayer and co-op games, however, are allowed on PC from day one, as is the case with the upcoming Helldivers 2, which is launching in February 2024.

Analysis: Slowly but steadily growing the roster

Horizon Zero Dawn was the first big PlayStation console exclusive to be ported to PC under this new strategy, so it's cool to see Horizon Forbidden West also making the leap. I enjoyed the game and its DLC, even if there are a couple of design choices that need improving.



As it'll likely be a fair bit of time before we get a new entry in the world of Aloy and Horizon, early 2024 is a good time for PlayStation to bring this game to new audiences, and I'm curious how well it'll perform compared to some other titles that have made the leap.