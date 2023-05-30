PS5 exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart coming to Windows PC in July

What you need to know

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a PS5 exclusive title developed by Insomniac Games.

Insomniac shared that Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is coming to Windows PC on July 26, 2023.

The port is being developed in partnership with Nixxes Software, a team at PlayStation that also ported the Marvel's Spider-Man games to PC.

Ready for another adventure on PC that was previously locked to PS5 consoles?



As the list of PlayStation Games on Windows PC grows over time, more and more games that were once locked to PS4 or PS5 are being made available for even more players. As shared via PlayStation Blog, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is headed to PC on July 26, 2023. Developed by Insomniac Games, this game first released on PS5 back in July 2021, with praise directed towards the visual quality and series-staple zany weapons.

The port is being developed by Insomniac Games in partnership with Nixxes Software, a team at PlayStation Studios that specializes in PC ports, having previously helped bring Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales to home computers.

After the launches of Housemarque's Returnal and Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 1 earlier in the year, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is currently the only known upcoming PC port of a PlayStation title.

Outside the realm of ports however, multiple upcoming PlayStation Studios games are launching day one on PC as well as PS5, including Helldivers 2, Fairgame$, and Concord.

Windows Central's take

The two-year mark seems about right for Ratchet and Clank to make its way over, so I'm glad PC players will soon get to experience it. With Nixxes Software helming the port, I'm also extremely confident we won't see a poor launch state like with The Last of Us Part 1 or many other PC games in recent months.