Former PS5, PS4 exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes to PC on November 18

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is launching on PC on Nov. 18, 2022.

Previously, the PS5 and PS4 exclusive game was merely slated to launch across PC at some point in Fall 2022.

Marvel's Spider-Man, the first game in the series, came to PC earlier in the year.

PlayStation's next big PC game just got a release date, and it'll be swinging in very soon.

PlayStation shared on Thursday (via PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab)) that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC on Nov. 18, 2022. Previously, the game just had a Fall 2022 release window, when it was announced that it was coming to PC after a port of Marvel's Spider-Man.

The ports of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the aforementioned Marvel's Spider-Man have been worked on by Nixxes Software, one of the teams under PlayStation Studios alongside Insomniac Games.

While both games were previously exclusive to PS4 and PS5 consoles, Sony has shifted its strategy over the last couple of years, bringing many of its biggest games to PC sometime after the initial console launch. Earlier in the year, PlayStation brought over God of War (2018) to PC, while a PC version of Sackboy: A Big Adventure is slated to launch on October 27. A PC version of Housemarque's Returnal has also leaked, though it has yet to be officially confirmed.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is $50 on PC, and supports numerous features like DLSS, ultrawide monitors, ray-tracing, and more. The game even has DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support on PC.

Following the events of Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is all about the titular hero as he struggles to figure out who he is and protect New York City while Peter Parker is briefly away during the holidays. Miles has new abilities, with his iconic Venom Blasts and the ability to go invisible, as a tradeoff for lacking many of Peter Parker's gadgets.