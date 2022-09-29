Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the next PlayStation game headed to PC

What you need to know

Sony has begun bringing PlayStation games to PC over the last couple of years, porting titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, God of War, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Previously, PC versions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Returnal leaked.

Sony confirmed that Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC on Oct. 27, 2022.

Months after it originally leaked, we've finally got confirmation of the next PlayStation game that's headed to PC.

Shortly after a Steam (opens in new tab) listing went live, the official LittleBigPlanet franchise Twitter account shared (opens in new tab) the confirmation that former PlayStation exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure is headed to PC. The PC version of Sackboy: A Big Adventure will support up to 120 FPS, alongside 21:9 widescreen monitors and NVIDIA DLSS.

The platforming adventure, which first launched on PS5 and PS4 back in November 2020, has up to four players working together to solve puzzles and make their way across levels in a family-friendly adventure.

Sony has worked to bring more and more PlayStation Studios titles to PC over the last couple of years, with God of War hitting PC back in January 2022, while Marvel's Spider-Man launched in August 2022.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is launching on PC on Oct. 27, 2022. It's not the only upcoming PlayStation game that's headed to PC, with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection finally slated to hit PC on Oct. 19, 2022. While there's no release date, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also slated to hit PC sometime in Fall 2022.

There hasn't been an official announcement yet, but a PC version of Housemarque's Returnal also leaked, so it seems safe to guess that players can look forward to that launching sometime in the next few months. When it arrives, it'll be the first PS5-only title to launch on PC, with prior ported PlayStation titles being PS4 games or cross-generation titles.